Jacobson Sports Chiropractic Merges With TexStar Chiropractic’s Bee Cave Clinic

Dr. John Jacobson Texstar Bee Cave Texstar Lakeway

Uniting Two Trusted Chiropractic Practices to Deliver Expanded Services for Lakeway and Bee Cave Patients

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TexStar Chiropractic is proud to announce the official merger of Jacobson Sports Chiropractic into its Bee Cave location, bringing together two respected names in Central Texas chiropractic care. Patients of Jacobson Sports Chiropractic will continue receiving the same exceptional service from Dr. John Jacobson , now supported by TexStar’s advanced clinical resources, cutting-edge technologies, and expanded care team.For years, Dr. Jacobson has been a trusted provider in the Lakeway and Bee Cave communities, known for his expertise in sports chiropractic, injury rehabilitation, and patient-centered care. By joining TexStar Chiropractic, he gains access to a broader range of evidence-based treatment options, including spinal decompression therapy, Class IV cold laser therapy, Knee on Tracrehabilitation, cryotherapy, and comprehensive active rehab programs.“I’m excited to join TexStar Chiropractic and offer my patients an even higher level of care,” said Dr. John Jacobson, founder of Jacobson Sports Chiropractic. “This merger allows me to keep serving my patients with the same personalized approach while adding new technology and support that will truly enhance their results.”TexStar Chiropractic’s Bee Cave clinic proudly serves patients from Bee Cave, Lakeway, Falconhead, Spanish Oaks, The Homestead, Barton Creek Bluffs, Lake Pointe, Senna Hills, The Uplands, Meadowfox Estate, and surrounding Hill Country communities.“Dr. Jacobson has built an incredible reputation, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the TexStar family,” said Dr. Michael P. Henry, D.C., Founder and Clinical Director of TexStar Chiropractic. “His experience in sports chiropractic and patient-focused care aligns perfectly with our mission to help Central Texans move better, feel better, and live better.”Patients previously seen at Jacobson Sports Chiropractic can now schedule appointments through the TexStar Chiropractic – Bee Cave office.New Patient InformationTexStar Chiropractic – Bee Cave📍 11614 Bee Caves Rd, Suite 110, Bee Cave, Texas 78738📞 (512) 899-2228Dr. Jacobson will continue offering individualized treatment programs for sports injuries, back and neck pain, mobility issues, and long-term wellness — now with enhanced resources and expanded service options through TexStar.About TexStar ChiropracticFounded in 2012, TexStar Chiropractic is a leader in modern, evidence-informed chiropractic care throughout Central Texas. With advanced technologies, proven clinical systems, and a patient-first philosophy, TexStar delivers long-lasting results for patients seeking relief from pain, injury, or mobility limitations. TexStar currently operates multiple locations and plans continued expansion to serve more communities across the region.

Texstar Chiropractic Bee Cave

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.