Maine DOE Update – December 5, 2025

News & Updates

Maine DOE Announces Nominees for 2026 RISE Award

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the nominees and top 10 finalists for the 2026 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. | More

Maine DOE Launches GIS World Language Educator Map to Support Expansion of World Language Opportunities Statewide

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is introducing a new resource designed to support the expansion of world language opportunities for students across the state: the Graphic Information System (GIS) World Language Educator Map. | More

Opportunity for SAUs to Save on Goods and Services Through State’s Master Agreements

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) looking for cost-saving measures? Maine schools can use some of the State’s Master Agreements to benefit from State pricing on goods and services from many vendors. | More

Maine DOE and Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Launch Asynchronous School Health Webinar Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is excited to announce the launch of the School Health Webinar Series, presented in partnership with the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This series is designed for Maine school health professionals, pediatricians, school health advisors, and others working to support student health and well-being. | More

Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Awards

Nominations are now open for the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year, Support Staff Educator of the Year, and Administrator of the Year Awards. All nominations are due February 15, 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Portland High School Senior Becomes Published Author Through The Telling Room

Portland High School senior Ramona Rowe will head to college next year with an extraordinary achievement already under her belt: She’s a published novelist. | More

Lewiston Public Schools Expands Access to Music for All Students Through Title IV, Part A Funding

Lewiston Public Schools (LPS) is striking a new chord in terms of student engagement and equity. Through a strategic Title IV, Part A investment, the district has transformed its instrumental music program, ensuring that every student—regardless of financial circumstances—has access to the joy and opportunity of music education. | More

Connecting Students to Maine’s Trucking Industry: Career Exploration Unit Highlights Trucking and Skilled Trades

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to expanding career pathways that lead students toward meaningful, in-demand professions. In partnership with the Maine Motor Transport Association (MMTA), the Maine DOE is proud to highlight the “Go. Your Way. Maine” workforce development campaign and Career Exploration Unit, an experiential learning resource designed to introduce students to careers in Maine’s trucking industry. | More

Medomak Valley High School Student Wins Logo Design Contest for Maine Attendance Campaign

The Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC), a cross-departmental collaborative within the Maine Department of Education (DOE), is excited to announce the winner of its logo design contest, launched earlier this fall as part of Attendance Awareness Month in September. | More

From Maine to the Main Stage: Maine FFA Members Receive National Recognition in Indianapolis

In October, the Maine FFA was proudly represented by five amazing chapters at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo, held in Indianapolis, Indiana. The National FFA Convention brings in thousands of FFA members from across the country, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While at the convention, members and advisors have an opportunity to attend outstanding workshops facilitated by national staff, visit the ever-growing career expo, and network with agribusiness professionals from all industry sectors. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for the 2026 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to be hosting the 2026 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. This year’s theme is, “Finding Strength Through Hope.” | More

Registration Open for Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Spring Conference, with Focus on MTSS and UDL Integration

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) will host its annual Spring Conference on Monday, March 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s theme is, “MTSS: The Umbrella for Making UDL Work in Every Classroom.” The event will focus on enhancing coherence between the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and Universal Design for Learning (UDL)—a top priority identified through member feedback. | More

Registration Open for School-Based Behavioral Health ECHO© Series

Registration is now open for the School-Based Behavioral Health ECHO©, a free, monthly, case-based learning collaborative for school-based health center staff, school health personnel, and others who care for the health of children in school settings. This opportunity is available through the Maine Pediatric & Behavioral Health Partnership Program and is sponsored by MCD Global Health. Staff from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports previously hosted an ECHO© series and will participate in this series as subject matter experts. | More

