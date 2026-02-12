From Ideas to Impact: Early Learning Solutions Lab Community of Practice and Mini-Grant Opportunities

The Early Learning Team within the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is offering a joint professional learning opportunity, designed to strengthen community-centered mixed-delivery systems.

The landscape of early childhood education in Maine is evolving. The continued expansion of public pre-K programs, along with recent legislation transitioning Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) responsibilities for children ages three to five from Child Development Services (CDS) to public schools, underscore the growing need for a strong, coordinated mixed-delivery system. This kind of system—one that intentionally connects public schools and community-based early care and education providers—helps all children have equitable access to high-quality early learning opportunities from birth through the early elementary years.

Building and sustaining a mixed-delivery system requires communities to move beyond siloed approaches and work collaboratively across schools, Head Start programs, private centers, and family child care homes. Together, partners can expand access, respond to diverse family needs, and create more seamless experiences for young children and the adults who support them.

Community of Practice

Early childhood administrators and educators from both public schools and community-based programs are invited to participate in a three-session Community of Practice (CoP) to help establish the relationships and shared understanding needed to strengthen local systems. Through this CoP, participants will:

Explore the benefits of high-quality early childhood education delivered through mixed-delivery systems.

Learn how mixed-delivery models support children, families, and communities.

Examine examples of successful approaches currently being implemented across Maine.

CoP sessions will be offered at two different times to support participation across the early childhood ecosystem:

Option 1: 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17, 24, and 31, 2026

on Tuesdays, Option 2: 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 18, 25, and April 1, 2026

Interested individuals should complete the CoP registration form, which will remain open through March 13, 2026, and will help organizers understand participant backgrounds and questions related to mixed-delivery systems.

Early Learning Solutions Lab Mini-Grant

Community teams that complete the three CoP sessions will also be eligible to apply for an Early Learning Solutions Lab mini-grant. The Solutions Lab provides continued shared learning, targeted technical assistance, and funding to support the implementation of activities that strengthen local mixed-delivery systems. This work requires close collaboration between school administrative units (SAUs), community-based early care and education providers, and organizations that serve children and families.

Solutions Lab participants will meet monthly from May through December 2026 and may also engage in individualized coaching sessions, as needed. Reimbursement will be provided for related travel and participation in meetings outside of contracted hours.

Each participating community will form an Early Learning Solutions Team, responsible for developing and implementing a coordinated plan that supports children, families, and educators in the community. Once plans are finalized, teams will be eligible to receive additional funding to support the implementation of planned activities through December 2026.

Informational Session

An optional informational session will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 4-5 p.m. Please register here for the informational session

With questions or for additional information, please contact Sue Gallant, Maine DOE Early Childhood School-Community Specialist, at Sue.Gallant@maine.gov or Michelle Belanger, Maine DOE Pre-K Partnership Specialist, at Michelle.Belanger@maine.gov.

This opportunity is funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant (PDG). Funds received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families support the full implementation of this project. The total award is $1,933,007, of which 100% is federally funded. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, the Administration for Children and Families or the federal government.