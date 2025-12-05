Programs.com Releases New Tracker on AI Deepfake Legislation Across U.S. States

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs.com, a leading resource on cybersecurity careers and education, has released a new data-driven tracker analyzing the spread of U.S. state laws targeting deepfake and AI-generated synthetic media. The report identifies 73 enacted laws across 34 states as of December 2025, showing how lawmakers are responding to growing concerns around manipulated digital content.The study categorizes and summarizes each law’s focus, ranging from criminal penalties for synthetic intimate content to new rules for political deepfakes and consumer protections. Several states have passed multiple bills in 2025 alone, often with bipartisan support.“There’s a lot of noise around deepfake legislation, but very little clarity,” said Brian Dean, founder of Programs.com. “We built this resource to give researchers, journalists, and citizens a concrete, up-to-date view of what’s actually being passed and where)."Key Findings:-73 deepfake-related laws have been enacted across 34 U.S. states as of December 2025-Common targets include: non-consensual synthetic intimate content, impersonation and likeness violations, deepfakes involving minors, and political manipulation-Arkansas, Arizona, and California have passed multiple deepfake laws addressing distinct use cases-Many laws establish new civil causes of action and impose platform transparency obligations-Bipartisan support is widespread, with many states reworking outdated laws to better address digital media manipulationThe tracker includes bill numbers, dates enacted, party sponsorship, and a summary of each law’s scope, giving policymakers and legal professionals a comprehensive view of how state-level AI regulation is developing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.