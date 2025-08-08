New Study Reveals Cost of a Cybersecurity Degree Ranges from $1,000 to Over $100,000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs.com , a leading resource for cybersecurity education and career insights, has released the most comprehensive cost analysis to date of cybersecurity degree programs in the United States. Based on data from 283 accredited institutions, the report finds that the average tuition for a cybersecurity degree is $17,875, with massive variability depending on location, delivery method, and student residency status.“We created this report because students are entering cybersecurity for its strong career outlook. But many don’t have a clear view of what it will actually cost them,” said Brian Dean, founder of Programs.com. “This data gives them clarity, especially as tuition varies more than many people expect.”Key Findings:-Nationwide average tuition: $17,875 for a full cybersecurity degree-In-state vs. out-of-state: In-state tuition averages $11,660, while out-of-state costs rise to $22,249-Most expensive program: St. John’s University, NY – $102,840-Least expensive program: Mt. San Antonio College, CA – $1,058By delivery type:-Campus-only programs cost $9,739 in-state and $22,163 out-of-state-Online-only programs average $19,283 in-state and $26,606 out-of-stateRegional averages:-Northeast: $21,823-South: $14,293-West: $16,324Per-credit cost: In-state average is $177, out-of-state is $352The study also compares costs for programs designated as NSA/DHS Centers of Academic Excellence (CAE-CD). These tend to cost slightly more in-state ($12,097) but offer stronger federal job alignment and higher placement rates.“Cybersecurity talent is in short supply, but affordability is still a barrier,” said Dean. “A student in California might pay 90% less than someone in New York. To us, that kind of disparity makes transparency essential.”The full report, including charts and region-by-region breakdowns, is available here About Programs.comPrograms.com is a trusted resource for cybersecurity education, certifications, and career guidance.

