Programs.com Releases New Data on Cybersecurity Salaries in 2025

Cybersecurity salary by role

New study reveals average U.S. cybersecurity salary hits $128K in 2025, with major pay boosts tied to experience, role type, and security clearance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs.com, a leading resource on cybersecurity education, certifications, and careers, has published a new industry report analyzing cybersecurity job salaries in 2025 based on real-time job listings.Unlike self-reported surveys, this study draws from over 100 active cybersecurity job postings across platforms including LinkedIn, CyberSecJobs, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter. The result is a current, employer-driven snapshot of what cybersecurity professionals are being offered right now across roles, experience levels, and security clearances.“A lot of cybersecurity salary data is either outdated or inflated,” said Brian Dean, founder of Programs.com. “We built this study to ground salary expectations in reality, especially for professionals making career decisions or planning education paths.”Key Findings from the Report:-The average advertised cybersecurity salary in 2025 is $128,065-U.S.-based roles pay significantly more than international ones, with a premium of $40,000–$70,000-Security architects top the salary charts at $119,764 to $179,500, while cybersecurity analysts average $88,329 to $143,543-A Top Secret clearance can add around $30,000 to a candidate’s salary range-The OSCP certification is linked to the highest salaries among credentials analyzed: $115,600 to $152,600-10+ years of experience can yield salaries above $210,000The report also highlights trends shaping the field, such as the growing value of cloud security skills, the impact of regulatory pressure, and the salary plateau that often occurs without strategic upskilling.Dean added, “This data shows that experience, specialization, and clearance status (not so much certifications) are what really drive compensation in cybersecurity today.”

