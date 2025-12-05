Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Feast of Immaculate Conception

MACAU, December 5 - In view of the Feast of Immaculate Conception, the outpatient services of the Macao Union Medical Center (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, as well as the outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed on 8 December (Monday). However, inpatient and hemodialysis services, as well as the Assisted Reproduction Center, will operate as usual.

