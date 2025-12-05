2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to kick off on Sunday

MACAU, December 5 - The 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), is set to take place on December 7 (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-race press conference today (December 5) to introduce the race details and arrange for a number of invited long-distance runners to meet the media.

12,000 participants to vie for the championship in different categories

The Macao International Marathon has reached its 44th edition this year, and 12,000 participants from over 49 countries and regions will set out from the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium at 6 a.m. (for the marathon and half-marathon categories) and at 6:15 a.m. (for the mini-marathon category) on December 7. The marathon and half-marathon courses will once again run along the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, pass by the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

A host of athletes from Mainland China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Rwanda, Russia and Hong Kong, China have been invited to compete in the event, including the 2023 and 2024 Macao International Marathon men's champion Fikadu Debele from Ethiopia, the reigning women's champion Alexandra Morozova from Russia, as well as athletes from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions including Portugal, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sri Lanka and Goa (India). Macao representatives Fong Ieng Wai and Chio Tong Tong will also be competing with other runners. Moreover, this year the Organizing Committee has once again invited Rosa Mota, Olympic gold medalist in women's marathon from Portugal, to Macao to engage in exchange with runners in Macao and encourage them in preparation for the race.

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that preparations for the Organizing Committee and all staff members are committed to providing runners with a quality racing experience. She expressed heartfelt appreciation to Galaxy Entertainment Group for their long-term generous backing of the Macao International Marathon and local sports sector, to the General Association of Athletics of Macau for their coordination efforts, and to government departments, all sectors of society, and long-distance runners for their steadfast support over the years.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, “Over the years, GEG has been dedicated to organizing and supporting major international sports initiatives, continually driving the high-quality development of sports in Macau. This year marks the third consecutive year that GEG has served as one of the organizers, and the 22nd year as the title sponsor of the Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, underscoring our unwavering commitment to the growth of sports in Macau. We have worked closely with the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau to further elevate this prestigious event. At the same time, we draw on our strengths as a leading integrated tourism and leisure enterprise to curate a diverse range of activities that connect sports with tourism, encourage community participation, and reinforce Macau’s development as a ‘City of Sports’.”

Mr. Ma Iao Hang, Chairman of AGAM, said that the Association has been making high-standard preparations and has finished key tasks such as staff recruitment, specialised training, racecourse measurement and review as planned. He looked forward to elite athletes performing at their best, overcoming their limits and setting new records.

Rich elements to elevate the competition atmosphere

To further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the atmosphere of the event, the “2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival” will be held at Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on December 6 and 7, featuring marathon-themed photo spots, classic games, Marathon-themed crossover products with cultural and creative brands as well as interactive performances. Race participants, residents and tourists are all welcome to join. Participants of on-site lucky draws also stand a chance to win prizes including electronics, hotel stays and dining offers. The opening ceremony of the Carnival will be held at noon on December 6.

The popular “Most Creative Costume Award” competition will be held again this year. Participants of the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can take a photo with their creative costume during the event, upload the photo via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application and fill out the required information to join the competition. The results will be announced on December 7 after the races conclude and the awards will be presented at the same time.

Participants to collect number bib before 10 p.m. tomorrow

Participants who have yet to collect their number bib are reminded to collect their bib and information document from M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 5, and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on December 6 by presenting their registration receipt and identification document. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf by signing the registration receipt’s authorization slip; the authorized person is required to present their identification document, the signed registration receipt, and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the event

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the racecourse will be restricted starting 11 p.m. on December 6 (Saturday) and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. on December 7 (Sunday). During the event, the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge (between Taipa and Macao) and the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the racecourse. The public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa, the Macao Bridge when travelling between New Urban Zone A and Taipa, and Avenida do Aeroporto and Cotai Strip when travelling between Taipa and Coloane.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: The Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge at 7:10 a.m. after closure at 6 a.m.; Estádio Rotunda and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) at 7:30 a.m.; sections on the Macao Peninsula at 9:30 a.m.; the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) at 10 a.m., respectively. Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus, Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental and the rest of the racecourse will be successively opened from noon onwards until after the races finish. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the on-site police officers.

All participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and to familiarize themselves with the race route, and are also advised to prepare and train for the event according to their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, refer to the “Macao International Marathon” official mobile app, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, the “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and the “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.