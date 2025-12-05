Macao Reading Festival 2025 inaugurated offering a rich and diverse reading experience

MACAU, December 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Reading Festival 2025 (hereinafter referred to as “Reading Festival”) was inaugurated today (5 December) at the Taipa Houses. The event is held from 5 to 7 December for three consecutive days, offering residents and tourists a rich and diverse reading experience. A number of thematic activities, artistic performances and distinctive stalls are available onsite. Admission is free and all are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the President of the Board of Directors of Macao Science Center Limited, Mok Ian Ian; the Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Sou Hoi Chi; the Head of Destination Marketing Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Lau Fong Chi; the Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan; the Head of the Division of Infant and Primary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Ka Si In; the President of the Macao Youth Federation, Wong Kit Cheng; the President of the General Assembly of the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau, Chu Ieng Tong; the Deputy Director-General of the Macao New Chinese Youth Association, Wan Weng I; and the Deputy Director-General of the Macau Youth Development Service Centre, Cheong Ka Man; and was attended by the Deputy Director of Shenzhen Library, Wang Yan; the Director of the Sun Yat-Sen Library of Guangdong Province, Chen Jianhui; and representatives from government departments, local libraries and social organisations.

The Reading Festival features a number of thematic areas at the Taipa Houses to create a pleasant “Reading Vacation”, including the “Outdoor Library” and the “Art and Cultural Book Fair”, which offer an immersive experience for the public to enjoy the fun of reading in nature; dedicated booths from the libraries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, which showcases relevant content from both regions; the cultural and creative market which features 25 local creative brands as well as coffee and light snack stalls to enhance the artistic atmosphere of the event.

The stage performances feature lyrical music and shadow puppetry, allowing the public to enjoy a pleasant time with gentle melodies and intangible cultural heritage items. The “Sky Cinema” presents a number of films adapted from literary works, including Rouge, Fagara and local film Taste of Love, enhancing the artistic atmosphere of the Reading Festival. In addition, there are thematic artistic installations from the Reading Festival and the mascots “Xiyangyang” and “Lerongrong” from the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. The public can receive exquisite souvenirs upon checking in onsite, available while stock last. The event also features a lucky draw, and participants can stand a chance to win fabulous prizes including an e-reader and a keychain camera.

The event is held from 5pm to 10pm on 5 December, and from 3pm to 10pm on 6 and 7 December. Admission is free. Successful applicants for the shared reading activities, workshops and role-play contest are advised to attend on time.

For more information about the activities, please visit the Macao Reading Festival 2025 website (www.library.gov.mo/macaoreadingfestival), or the mobile application “My Library”, or contact the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library through tel. no.2837 7117 during the opening hours of the library.

The Macao Reading Festival 2025 is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Science Center, and supported by the Macao Youth Federation, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association, the General Association of Chinese Students of Macao and the Macau Youth Development Service Centre.