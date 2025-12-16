New Book, 'Strategic Strikes,' Reveals a Results-Driven, No-Nonsense Approach to Modern Strategic Communications

Dr. Patrick Riccards, author of "Strategic Strikes: Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion" "Strategic Strikes: Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion" by Dr. Patrick Riccards, published by Advantage Books, is now available.

Dr. Patrick Riccards Blends Real-World Crisis Experience and Mixed Martial Arts Strategy to Help Leaders Win the Battles That Matter Most

In communications, when you tell a story, you’re fighting for hearts and minds. Communications, like fighting, is all about winning. What are you willing to go to the mat for?” — Dr. Patrick Riccards

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communications strategist, author, and nonprofit leader Dr. Patrick Riccards delivers a sharp, unfiltered, and highly practical guide to modern strategic communications in his new book, " Strategic Strikes : Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion." Published by Advantage Books, and available now from book retailers nationwide, "Strategic Strikes" offers a candid look at how communications really work in today’s high-stakes environments — and what leaders must do to break through noise, bias, and misinformation to win the battles for hearts and minds.Drawing on decades of work in crisis communications, political campaigns, education policy, and nonprofit leadership, as well as his training as an amateur mixed-martial-arts fighter, Riccards dismantles the myth that strategic communications is a transactional craft built on press releases and talking points. Instead, he shows readers how to think, react, adapt, and strike with purpose. He fuses the principles of MMA with modern communications strategy, showing how strategic agility and tactical precision — not rigidly following a plan — determine whose message wins.“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face,” Riccards writes, invoking the Mike Tyson quote that frames the book’s central premise. “That’s why it’s so important to look at strategic communications beyond the transactional.”From crisis response to message mapping, from branding to media relations, Riccards illustrates each communication “move” with vivid real-world stories — from national policy battles to public-health crises to corporate emergencies. The result is a modern playbook designed not for theorists but for practitioners who must perform under pressure.Early praise reflects the book’s direct approach and real-world value:“Political communications really can be a contact sport. Patrick Riccards is experienced in both worlds, and 'Strategic Strikes' offers leaders a results-focused, common-sense approach to strategic communications …” — Jane Swift, Former governor of Massachusetts“Forget dry theory — 'Strategic Strikes' is packed with the author’s own front-row experiences in high-stakes communications battles.” — Mark Nagurski, Founder and CEO, MakematicMore than a guidebook, "Strategic Strikes" challenges communicators to think like fighters: to understand their opponents, to recognize openings, to adapt quickly, and to strike with precision.Dr. Patrick R. Riccards, author of "Strategic Strikes: Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion," is the founder and CEO of the Driving Force Institute for Public Engagement. A strategic communications and public engagement expert, Riccards has three decades of experience advising Fortune 500 firms, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations. Riccards has worked across three presidential administrations and helped shape strategy and communications for numerous Cabinet agencies. He’s been honored for his leadership in both public affairs and nonprofit advocacy and regularly speaks on the intersections of policy, research, and engagement. Riccards is a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council, writing regularly on nonprofit strategy and leadership. He earned his doctorate from the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education and completed the Non-Profit Leaders Executive Education Program at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

