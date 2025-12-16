New Book Reveals Strategies for Turning Disruptions into Opportunities in an Uncertain World

Steven Pan releases "Crisis and Renewal: Reflections on Leadership, Empathy, and Resilience by a Global Entrepreneur from Taiwan" with Forbes Books.

“Crisis and Renewal: Reflections on Leadership, Empathy, and Resilience by a Global Entrepreneur from Taiwan” by S. Steven Pan is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Crisis and Renewal: Reflections on Leadership, Empathy, and Resilience by a Global Entrepreneur from Taiwan" by S. Steven Pan is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Crisis and Renewal," global entrepreneur and hospitality visionary S. Steven Pan presents a poignant human portrait of leadership under pressure. Pan guides readers through building organizations that not only endure crises but emerge stronger from them.After three decades spent at the helm of Regent Taipei and Silks Hotel Group, Pan reveals how empathy, purpose, and adaptability form the foundation of sustainable success. Whether facing earthquakes, financial collapse, or the global pandemic, Pan’s approach—anchored in the belief that leaders must treat others as they wish to be treated—transformed each challenge into a catalyst for reinvention.“'Crisis and Renewal' is a story of courage and transformation. Steven Pan’s journey resonates far beyond business—it speaks to the human spirit,” said Academy Award Winner and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, Michelle Yeoh.Part memoir, part leadership manifesto, "Crisis and Renewal" illuminates how leaders can turn disruption into transformation. Rooted in both Eastern and Western traditions, the book blends Taiwanese resilience with global insight to offer a framework for what Pan calls “human-centered leadership”—a philosophy that prioritizes people, values, and long-term vision over short-term gain.Readers will discover how empathy fosters trust, how crises reveal character, and how purpose drives innovation. For entrepreneurs, executives, and changemakers navigating today’s uncertainty, Pan’s reflections are an invitation to lead with compassion, clarity, and courage.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorS. Steven Pan is Executive Chairman of Regent Taipei and Silks Hotel Group, one of Asia’s leading hospitality groups. A globally recognized entrepreneur and thought leader, he has led international investments, hospitality turnarounds, and multinational transformations with a commitment to cultural empathy and human-centered leadership. His experiences span decades of building global partnerships, navigating crisis, and promoting sustainable growth in competitive markets.Based in Taipei, Taiwan, Steven is passionate about cultivating the next generation of resilient leaders. Crisis and Renewal reflects his belief in purposeful reinvention as the cornerstone of both business longevity and personal fulfillment. He is the founder of SR Pan Foundation in memory of his father. Steven is a Trustee of UC Berkeley Foundation and Co-Chair of Chancellor’s Asia Council. He also serves on the Columbia Business School Board of Overseers.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

