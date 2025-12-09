New Book, The President’s Club Mindset, Reveals the Winning Strategies Behind Tech’s Top Sales Performers

The President’s Club Mindset: Inside the Winning Strategies of Tech’s Most Successful Salespeople, by Bob Kocis and published by Advantage Books, is now available. Bob Kocis, author of The President’s Club Mindset: Inside the Winning Strategies of Tech’s Most Successful Salespeople.

Bob Kocis’s The President’s Club Mindset delivers a comprehensive, real-world guide to achieving consistent, elite performance in tech sales.

Top performers such as President’s Club members get there through their behavior. Their habits, mindsets, and strategies make them winners, not some innate talent.” — Bob Kocis

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive sales leader and author Bob Kocis delivers an inside look at what separates good sellers from industry-defining sales performers in his new book, The President’s Club Mindset: Inside the Winning Strategies of Tech’s Most Successful Salespeople. Through decades of frontline sales experience and leadership — including hosting and achieving President’s Club honors — Kocis breaks down the principles and behaviors that fuel consistent, top-tier performance in the competitive world of tech sales.The President’s Club Mindset explores how elite sales professionals rise to the top not through luck, charisma, or shortcuts, but through discipline, resilience, and a relentless focus on customer success. Drawing from more than 30 years of high-level sales achievement and leadership impact, Kocis shares stories from his own career as well as insights from 10 accomplished President’s Club winners representing hundreds of combined years in tech sales.“I see this book as my opportunity to give back not only to the young people just starting out but also to the people who have stuck it out for years and are still looking for a way to break through to the next level,” Kocis writes. “By adopting a more strategic approach to selling, deepening your understanding of your customers’ unique challenges, and approaching people with empathy, understanding, and a genuine interest in making their lives better, you can rise above the competition.”Born from Kocis’s decades of coaching, leading, and mentoring high-performing sales teams, The President’s Club Mindset offers a blueprint for anyone — new sellers, experienced reps, sales leaders, or business owners — who wants to elevate their performance. Kocis focuses on a sales approach centered on empathy and value creation, moving beyond old sales paradigms. He illustrates through real situations, from complex deal cycles to high-stakes negotiations, and provides clear, practical tools that readers can apply immediately.The book is divided into three parts: core sales principles, real-world applications and scenarios, and connecting the dots and moving forward. More than a sales manual, The President’s Club Mindset is a guide to long-term professional excellence rooted in integrity, resilience, and leadership.Bob Kocis is President and Chief Operating Officer of Aptean and author of The President’s Club Mindset: Inside the Winning Strategies of Tech’s Most Successful Sales People. His successful career in tech sales and leadership also includes serving in high-impact roles as the CRO of Continuum Managed Services, VP of Worldwide Sales and Customer Excellence at Ansys Inc., and Sr. Division VP at PTC. Kocis is recognized for helping organizations and leaders build sales cultures where top performers thrive, navigate complex go-to market models, and drive consistent revenue growth through disciplined execution and strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.