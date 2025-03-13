SCB Construction Group Partners with CGA Reps for New Peachtree Corners Headquarters

SCB Construction Group, freshly rebranded from SteelCo, secures a 25,890 SF construction project with CGA Reps for their new office HQ in Peachtree Corners.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCB Construction Group is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with CGA Reps to build a new office headquarters in Peachtree Corners. The project, encompassing approximately 26,000 square feet of innovative workspace, marks a significant milestone in advancing CGA Reps’ corporate vision while showcasing our commitment to delivering transformative construction solutions. In collaboration with Oakley Real Estate Partners , serving as developers of the project on behalf of CGA Reps, this venture reflects a united effort to bring cutting-edge design (by SMALLWOOD architecture firm ) and operational excellence to the commercial kitchen equipment industry.This announcement follows several high-profile projects for SCB Construction Group in 2024, including a 72,500-square-foot manufacturing center and headquarters for Process Equipment & Controls, an impressive interior build-out for Courtesy Ford Conyers’ commercial service center, and the Phase 1 completion for StoreEase Loganville—recently honored as a 2024 Smart Facility of the Year by Modern Storage Media.A Bold New Chapter for CGA RepsThe new 25,890-square-foot headquarters is designed to be more than just a workplace—it is envisioned as an inspiring environment that serves both client engagements and employee creativity. CGA Reps is recognized as an industry expert in commercial kitchen equipment, representing leading manufacturers, warehousing, distributing, and installing everything from fryers to commercial walk-in freezers. The facility’s design reflects this expertise, featuring a dedicated approximately 9,000-square-foot showroom kitchen that will host equipment demonstrations, tradeshows, and webinars. This dynamic space will allow CGA Reps to showcase its comprehensive product range and provide clients with hands-on experiences of the latest commercial kitchen innovations.A standout feature of the project is its innovative approach to stormwater management. With the site comprising only 3 acres, sufficient space for a traditional detention pond does not exist. To overcome this challenge, the design includes an underground detention system located beneath the truck court to efficiently handle all stormwater runoff. This solution not only maximizes the use of the available land but also reinforces CGA Reps’ commitment to sustainable practices.“We are excited to embark on this project with CGA Reps,” said Jay Bailey, CEO of SCB Construction Group. “This partnership underscores our commitment to customer excellence in design and construction, and it is a testament to the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed expectations.”Delivering Excellence Through Proven ExpertiseSCB Construction Group’s track record in 2024 has been nothing short of remarkable. Earlier in the year, the company completed a 72,500 square foot manufacturing center for Process Equipment & Controls, integrating office space within a dynamic production facility. This project was celebrated for its innovative design that balanced operational efficiency with a modern aesthetic, utilizing IMP panels to mimic tilt-up concrete, setting new standards for manufacturing environments.Similarly, the interior build-out for Courtesy Ford Conyers’ commercial service center demonstrated SCB Construction Group’s ability to transform conventional spaces into functional and attractive environments that cater to both customer and staff needs. The company’s commitment to quality and precision was again evident in the successful Phase 1 completion for StoreEase Loganville. This project, which recently earned the distinction of a 2024 Smart Facility of the Year by Modern Storage Media, highlights SCB Construction Group’s forward-thinking approach to construction and design, incorporating smart technologies and design that enhance sustainability and operational efficiency.A Rebranding That Reflects a Vision for the FutureIn a move that signals its evolution and growth, SCB Construction Group has recently rebranded from its former identity, SteelCo Buildings, as it spins off its construction division. This strategic rebranding is not merely cosmetic—it represents a renewed commitment to capabilities, credibility, and client-focused service. The refreshed brand is anchored by a new tagline “Deep Expertise, High Expectations.” and a clear brand promise that communicates the company’s mission: to craft exceptional construction experiences based on precision, innovation, and trust.“Our rebranding is about more than just a new name or logo; it’s a renewed promise to our clients and communities,” explained Robert Lee, Marketing Director at SCB Construction Group. “We believe that our updated brand identity, including our invigorated tagline and mission statement, encapsulates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and construction. It reflects our commitment to creating spaces that are as inspiring as they are functional.”Transforming Spaces to Inspire and ConnectThe new headquarters for CGA Reps is expected to become a landmark facility in Peachtree Corners. Beyond its impressive architectural design and advanced construction techniques, the building is planned as a hub for innovation and collaboration. The interior build-out will include dynamic client reception areas, interactive meeting rooms, and dedicated spaces designed to foster creativity and teamwork among employees. The layout is crafted to ensure that every area of the facility contributes to a productive and inspiring work environment.“By investing in this state-of-the-art facility, CGA Reps is making a strong statement about the future of work,” said Bryan Young, VP of Construction at SCB Construction Group. “Our team is dedicated to designing and building spaces that not only serve the immediate needs of our clients but also create environments that motivate and inspire. The new headquarters will be a testament to that vision.”Looking AheadThe partnership between SCB Construction Group and CGA Reps marks a significant step forward for both companies. As SCB Construction Group continues to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation, this project is poised to set a new benchmark for modern office headquarters design in the region. With a strategic focus on creating spaces that inspire, connect, and drive success, the future looks promising for both SCB Construction Group and its esteemed partner, CGA Reps.For more information on the new headquarters project or to learn more about SCB Construction Group’s portfolio, please visit our website at scbcg.com or contact our media relations team at marketing@scbcg.com.

