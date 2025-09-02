Vibrant Corporation Receives EASA Approval for Repair Operations

Vibrant, a pioneer in resonance-based NDT technology, is pleased to announce that it has received EASA approval for its FAA-certified Repair Station operations.

EASA approval represents a major step forward in supporting our international customers.” — Thomas Köhler

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vibrant Corporation, a pioneer in resonance-based non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, is pleased to announce that it has received EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approval for its FAA-certified Repair Station operations. This milestone enables Vibrant to legally perform NDT (PCRT) inspections on behalf of European customers, reinforcing its position as a trusted, compliant NDT partner in both U.S. and European markets.The EASA certification complements Vibrant’s existing FAA authorization and opens the door for enhanced service to European-based OEMs and MRO providers—particularly in the critical wheel and brake component space.“EASA approval represents a major step forward in supporting our international customers,” said Thomas Köhler, President of Vibrant Corporation. “It ensures our capabilities are recognized on both sides of the Atlantic and allows us to better serve European partners through our established FAA-certified operations.”This certification was pursued in response to growing demand for Vibrant’s Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) services from European organizations and underscores the company’s commitment to international standards and customer-centric service delivery.About Vibrant CorporationVibrant Corporation is a leader in advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions. Its Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) measures resonance frequencies, ensuring comprehensive whole part testing and significantly improving the quality of the final product. PCRT applications range from quality assurance and process capability assessment for OEMs to in-service structural assessment and life monitoring for MRO organizations. With facilities in the U.S. and Europe, Vibrant is AS9100 Rev C and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and Vibrant in Albuquerque, NM is now a FAA Part 145 EASA Approved Repair Station. For more information, visit www.vibrantndt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.