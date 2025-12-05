Maine DOE Announces Nominees for 2026 RISE Award

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the nominees and top 10 finalists for the 2026 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

Created by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (ED), the prestigious RISE Award honors classified employees in the education workforce who provide exemplary service. The Maine DOE, in coordination with the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills, has selected 10 finalists from a pool of 32 exceptional nominees from across Maine, submitted by school administrators, teachers, professional associations, nonprofits, parents/caregivers, students, and community members.

Classified employees include those who work in a pre-K—grade 12 setting in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades. RISE nominees must demonstrate excellence in work performance, school and community involvement, leadership and commitment, local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc., who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work), and enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and schools.

Of the 10 finalists, two individuals will be selected and announced in February of 2026. These two honorees will be submitted to ED to represent Maine for consideration in the national RISE Award. ED will announce one national honoree and present that individual with an award in the spring.

Maine’s Top 10 RISE Nominees

Finalists:

Jana Bechard

Kitchen Manager

Farrington Elementary School, Augusta School Department

Linda Cloutier

Lead Custodian

Tripp Middle School, MSAD 52

Nicholas Dare

Custodian

Scarborough Middle School, Scarborough Public Schools

Monique Gilbert

Administrative Assistant

Capital Area Technical Center, Augusta School Department

Ryan Hewins

School Security

Nokomis Regional Middle and High Schools, RSU 19

Elizabeth Loiko

Educational Technician

Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School, Augusta School Department

Elizabeth Meahl

Lead Administrative Assistant

Casco Bay High School, Portland Public Schools

Larry Plourde

Custodian

Caribou High School, RSU 39

Renee Quattrucci

Lead Custodian

Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland Public Schools

Neisha Strom

Educational Technician

Elm Street School, RSU 16

Maine’s Additional RISE Nominees:

Christina Aguair

Educational Technician Interventionist

Sebasticook Valley Elementary School, RSU 19

Megan Bell

Educational Technician

Jonesboro Elementary School, AOS 96

Pauline Bowie

Lead Custodian

James W. Russell School, MSAD 15

Susan Cabana

Educational Technician

Westbrook High School, Westbrook School Department

Gloria Carter

Secretary for Student Services

Bonny Eagle Middle School, MSAD 6

Reinette Chenard

District Data Manager

RSU 10

Carrie Coffren

Educational Technician

Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, MSAD 15

Jane Dunne

Educational Technician

Saccarappa School, Westbrook School Department

Valerie Dyer

Administrative Assistant

Hancock Grammar School, Hancock Public Schools

Shamso Farah

Family and Community Engagement Specialist

Multilingual and Multicultural Center, Portland Public Schools

Nicole Fyfe

Special Education Administrative Assistant

RSU 38

Greg Hatt

Educational Technician, Student Support Services

Belgrade Central School, RSU 18

Ashley Maguire

Food Service

Bucksport Middle School, RSU 25

Deidre Mooney

Pre-K Educational Technician

Dirigo Elementary School, RSU 56

Lauren Ostis

Community Partnership Coordinator

East End Community School, Portland Public Schools

Susan Russell

Educational Technician

Fort Fairfield Elementary School, MSAD 20/RSU 86

Lisa Sanborn

Administrative Assistant

T. W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School, RSU 56

Suzanne Sherman

Administrative Assistant

Boothbay Region High School, AOS 98

Teena Thibodeau

Educational Technician

Orono Middle School, RSU 26

Melissa West

Administrative Assistant

Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland Public Schools

Tamara Whitehurst

Administrative Assistant

Dayton Consolidated School, Dayton School Department

Nicole Witas

Educational Technician

Dirigo Elementary School, RSU 56

For more information about the RISE Award, visit ED | Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. To learn more about Maine’s RISE Award process, visit Maine DOE | Educator Recognition.