Maine DOE Announces Nominees for 2026 RISE Award
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the nominees and top 10 finalists for the 2026 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.
Created by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (ED), the prestigious RISE Award honors classified employees in the education workforce who provide exemplary service. The Maine DOE, in coordination with the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills, has selected 10 finalists from a pool of 32 exceptional nominees from across Maine, submitted by school administrators, teachers, professional associations, nonprofits, parents/caregivers, students, and community members.
Classified employees include those who work in a pre-K—grade 12 setting in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades. RISE nominees must demonstrate excellence in work performance, school and community involvement, leadership and commitment, local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc., who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work), and enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and schools.
Of the 10 finalists, two individuals will be selected and announced in February of 2026. These two honorees will be submitted to ED to represent Maine for consideration in the national RISE Award. ED will announce one national honoree and present that individual with an award in the spring.
Maine’s Top 10 RISE Nominees
Finalists:
Jana Bechard
Kitchen Manager
Farrington Elementary School, Augusta School Department
Linda Cloutier
Lead Custodian
Tripp Middle School, MSAD 52
Nicholas Dare
Custodian
Scarborough Middle School, Scarborough Public Schools
Monique Gilbert
Administrative Assistant
Capital Area Technical Center, Augusta School Department
Ryan Hewins
School Security
Nokomis Regional Middle and High Schools, RSU 19
Elizabeth Loiko
Educational Technician
Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School, Augusta School Department
Elizabeth Meahl
Lead Administrative Assistant
Casco Bay High School, Portland Public Schools
Larry Plourde
Custodian
Caribou High School, RSU 39
Renee Quattrucci
Lead Custodian
Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland Public Schools
Neisha Strom
Educational Technician
Elm Street School, RSU 16
Maine’s Additional RISE Nominees:
Christina Aguair
Educational Technician Interventionist
Sebasticook Valley Elementary School, RSU 19
Megan Bell
Educational Technician
Jonesboro Elementary School, AOS 96
Pauline Bowie
Lead Custodian
James W. Russell School, MSAD 15
Susan Cabana
Educational Technician
Westbrook High School, Westbrook School Department
Gloria Carter
Secretary for Student Services
Bonny Eagle Middle School, MSAD 6
Reinette Chenard
District Data Manager
RSU 10
Carrie Coffren
Educational Technician
Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, MSAD 15
Jane Dunne
Educational Technician
Saccarappa School, Westbrook School Department
Valerie Dyer
Administrative Assistant
Hancock Grammar School, Hancock Public Schools
Shamso Farah
Family and Community Engagement Specialist
Multilingual and Multicultural Center, Portland Public Schools
Nicole Fyfe
Special Education Administrative Assistant
RSU 38
Greg Hatt
Educational Technician, Student Support Services
Belgrade Central School, RSU 18
Ashley Maguire
Food Service
Bucksport Middle School, RSU 25
Deidre Mooney
Pre-K Educational Technician
Dirigo Elementary School, RSU 56
Lauren Ostis
Community Partnership Coordinator
East End Community School, Portland Public Schools
Susan Russell
Educational Technician
Fort Fairfield Elementary School, MSAD 20/RSU 86
Lisa Sanborn
Administrative Assistant
T. W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School, RSU 56
Suzanne Sherman
Administrative Assistant
Boothbay Region High School, AOS 98
Teena Thibodeau
Educational Technician
Orono Middle School, RSU 26
Melissa West
Administrative Assistant
Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland Public Schools
Tamara Whitehurst
Administrative Assistant
Dayton Consolidated School, Dayton School Department
Nicole Witas
Educational Technician
Dirigo Elementary School, RSU 56
For more information about the RISE Award, visit ED | Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. To learn more about Maine’s RISE Award process, visit Maine DOE | Educator Recognition.
