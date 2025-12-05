Maine DOE Launches GIS World Language Educator Map to Support Expansion of World Language Opportunities Statewide

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is introducing a new resource designed to support the expansion of world language opportunities for students across the state: the Graphic Information System (GIS) World Language Educator Map.

Available on the Maine DOE World Languages webpage, this interactive map provides a statewide view of where world language instruction is offered and the language options available. On the map, each Maine school offering world language instruction appears as an interactive point, displaying the school administrative unit (SAU) that the school is a part of, as well as the language(s) taught.

By making this data visible and actionable, the map makes regional trends easier to identify, supporting intentional planning, targeted recruitment, and stronger collaboration among higher education institutions, SAUs, and educator preparation partners. Ultimately, the goal of the map is to help SAUs and higher education partners make informed decisions about program expansion, teacher learning possibilities, and long-term language-learning sequences.

These insights directly support the development of pre-K–12 pathways that prepare students for the Maine Seal of Biliteracy, the state’s recognition of students who demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one additional language.

Please note: This map was created using SAU-reported data from the Maine DOE’s NEO reporting system. If you believe this information is inaccurate, please check with your SAU’s data personnel and contact Maine DOE Bilingual/Multilingual Education Specialist Melanie Junkins at melanie.junkins@maine.gov.

Monthly World Language Office Hours

To support statewide use of this tool, the Maine DOE is launching monthly office hours for educators, administrators, and partners. These sessions will:

Offer guidance on using and interpreting map data.

Highlight strategies for building or expanding world language pathways.

Connect educators across Maine to share promising practices.

Explore how the 5 Cs of the Maine Learning Results (Communication, Cultures, Connections, Comparisons, and Communities) can be leveraged to strengthen programs.

These office hours are intended to create a space for collaboration, problem solving, and shared vision building, helping to ensure that all students, no matter where they live, can access high-quality language learning. Registration for office hours is required. You may register here: World Language Educators Office Hours.

For more information, please contact melanie.junkins@maine.gov.