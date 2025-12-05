DiRōNA Expands Partner Network with Sustainability-Focused Alaskan Leader Seafoods

Distinguished Restaurants of North America

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is excited to announce a partnership with Alaskan Leader Seafoods, renowned for premium, wild-caught Alaskan seafood. This collaboration brings our awarded restaurants direct access to one of the most respected fleets in the industry, known for its commitment to sustainability, quality, and responsible harvesting.“Alaskan Leader Seafoods embodies the standards we look for in a DiRōNA Partner, exceptional products and a relentless drive for excellence,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “Their approach aligns with the values upheld by our awarded restaurants, and we’re excited to offer chefs and restaurateurs a seafood selection that supports both culinary creativity and long-term environmental responsibility.”Keith Singleton, President of Alaskan Leader Seafoods value-added division said, "We are grateful to be recognized as a premium seafood brand with broad distribution options available to DiRōNA members."Alaskan Leader operates one of the most advanced and environmentally conscious fleets in Alaska. Their seafood is 100 percent wild-caught, traceable, and certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). Every product reflects rigorous quality measures from catch to delivery, ensuring chefs receive seafood of exceptional consistency, purity, and flavor.Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was created to identify and honor restaurants that deliver extraordinary dining experiences. For more information and to explore the full list of awarded establishments, visit www.dirona.com . To learn more about Alaskan Leader Seafoods and its sustainability-driven operations, visit www.alaskanleader.com

