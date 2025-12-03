DiRōNA Announces Pepsi-Cola® Beverages as Exclusive Bar Mixer Partner

Distinguished Restaurants of North America

Partnership brings a curated suite of premium mixers, juices, and non-alcoholic options to DiRōNA-awarded restaurants across North America

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiRōNA (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) today announced a partnership with PEPSI-COLAbeverages as DiRōNA’s exclusive bar mixer partner. The collaboration provides DiRōNA-awarded restaurants with access to a curated portfolio of premium mixers and beverages that enhance both cocktail and zero-proof programs while maintaining the quality and consistency expected of North America’s most distinguished dining rooms.Through this partnership, participating restaurants can integrate an assortment of offerings from Pepsi-Cola beverages, including classic carbonated soft drinks, fresh lemonades and non-carbonated options, and Cool Attitudes™ craft mixers and juices. Designed to support a variety of bar programs, these beverages offer flexible solutions that complement signature menus, paired experiences, and evolving guest preferences. “DiRōNA restaurants set the standard for hospitality,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “Partnering with Pepsi-Cola gives our operators a versatile, high-quality toolkit to craft memorable moments, from the welcome sip to the final toast.”As part of the partnership, Pepsi-Cola will be featured across DiRōNA channels including the DiRōNA Partner Guide, events, video features, and DiRoNA.com. Restaurateurs will gain direct access to educational materials, product information, and connections to local distributors to support seamless implementation behind the bar.Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. For more information about Pepsi-ColaBeverages, visit www.pepsico.com or explore DiRōNA’s full list of awarded restaurants at www.dirona.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.