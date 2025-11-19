DiRōNA Welcomes Innovative BPS as an Official Partner Serving Awarded Restaurants Across North America

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is proud to announce a new partnership with Innovative Benefits & Compliance (Innovative BPS), a leading provider of employee benefits and compliance solutions for businesses nationwide. This collaboration will offer DiRōNA Awarded Restaurants access to expertly crafted employee benefits programs designed specifically for the hospitality industry.“Innovative BPS brings an impressive level of care and customization to their work,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “Their expertise in building benefits programs that truly support restaurant teams aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate and empower North America’s finest dining establishments. We’re thrilled to welcome Eli and his team as a trusted partner to our community.”“Being chosen by DiRōNA is a privilege and a testament to the quality of work our team delivers every day,” said Eli Tabaria, President of Innovative Benefits & Compliance. “We’re excited to bring our experience and care to the finest restaurants in North America — helping them craft benefits programs that reflect their excellence, reward their people, and protect their business with confidence.”Through this partnership, DiRōNA Awarded Restaurants will gain access to resources and personalized support from the Innovative BPS team, simplifying benefits and strengthening employee retention in an increasingly competitive industry.For more information about Innovative BPS and their services, visit www.innovativebps.com or explore DiRōNA’s full list of awarded restaurants at www.dirona.com

