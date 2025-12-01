VERIVERY Releases New Single Album, Lost and Found

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

Members DONGHEON, GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN make a comeback after 2 years

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jellyfish Entertainment’s VERIVERY has released a new single album, Lost and Found , with members DONGHEON, GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN. This is their first music release since 2023 with their EP Liminality - EP.DREAM and not long after DONGHEON, GYEHYEON, and KANGMIN’s participation on the hit K-pop Survival Program BOYS 2 PLANET.Lost and Found embodies the meaning of “Han(恨),” an emotion borne of extreme resentment, grief, or regret that festers in the mind. With this single album, VERIVERY is reaching out to reclaim everything they’ve lost while they have been largely inactive for the last couple of years, revealing the group’s compulsion and desperation for their fans and their new listeners to focus on them and their return.“We're back after two and a half years, and I hope you look forward to our growth and improvement that are shown in Lost and Found!” – KANGMIN, youngest member of VERIVERYThis new single album includes three new tracks, opening with the focus track “ RED (Beggin’) .” While this is a new track from VERIVERY, listeners will recognize the interpolation of The Four Seasons’ famous track “Beggin’” but now with VERIVERY’s own modern spin, with the goal that this track will resonate with both older and younger generations. The music video showcases contrasting scenes of the past and present, with the past scenes representing the beautiful days of youth that have been lost to time, while the present scenes show the harsh reality that the group now faces, and stepping into a new future.“VERIVERY members participated in the lyrics or composition for all tracks included in this album to convey the story we've been wanting to share with our fans. Please give it a lot of love and support!” – DONGHEON, leader of VERIVERYThe second track is “empty,” in which YEONHO participated in the composition and arrangement of the music. It is a hyperpop-based track with minimalist hip hop sounds and witty lyrics that describe a chaotic and messy mind and entangled inner emotions. Lost and Found then closes out with “Cotton Candy (Blame us)”, a chill R&B track with lyrics by DONGHEON and GYEHYEON, who also participated in the composition of the song. This song is dedicated to their fans who have waited faithfully for new music and activities from VERIVERY, and embodies VERIVERY’s confessions of love to them.ABOUT VERIVERYVERIVERY is a K-pop boy group under Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on January 9th, 2019. VERIVERY stands for ‘VERI’ as ‘truth’ in Latin, and ‘VERY’ as ‘very’, ‘really’ in English. It contains VERIVERY’s own ambition to show their sincerity. With the initials of Various, Energetic, Real, Innovation, meaning a group that shows true innovation that is diverse and full of energy.

VERIVERY - 'RED (Beggin')' Official M/V

