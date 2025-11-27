K-pop Girl Group, Billlie, Successfully Concludes Their Performance at Korea Spotlight 2025 in Spain

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

Billlie captivated local fans by performing their hit songs and a cover of “Ojos Tristes (with The Marías)” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 25th in local time, K-pop girl group Billlie performed and met local fans at the international music showcase event, Korea Spotlight 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. Korea Spotlight 2025 is a K-pop global promotion program hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). This year, the event took place in Germany, Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, and Spain. Besides Billlie, Korean artists like Chung Ha, NouerA, Big Ocean, and SHAUN also participated in the event in Spain.Billlie opened their set with the group’s hit song, “RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world),” which immediately raised the energy among the audience. They continued to showcase their powerful choreography and distinctive storytelling through songs such as “flipp!ng a coin,” “DOMINO ~ butterfly effect,” and “EUNOIA.” Billlie also prepared a special performance for the local fans, with a cover of “Ojos Tristes (with The Marías)” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, a hit song that won the Best Collaboration at the Premios Juventud 2025. As the song is well-loved in the region, Billlie’s cover received an enthusiastic response from the local audience. Finally, the group concluded their set with “GingaMingaYo (the strange world),” delivering expressive stage presence and their polished performance skills.2025 has been a very active year for Billlie. They have been active both domestically and internationally. As a group, they participated in major international events such as Kansai Collection 2025 A/W, Japan’s largest fashion event, Otakon 2025 in Washington, D.C., one of the biggest Asian pop-culture conventions in the United States, and K-EXPO UAE, the Middle East’s largest expo about Korean content. Billlie also appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED and performed with Patti LaBelle and Megan Thee Stallion in September. Earlier in November, Billlie’s first unit group, MOON SUA X SIYOON, collaborated with ARrC on “WoW (Way of Winning) (with MOON SUA X SIYOON)” in ARrC’s second single album, CTRL+ALT+SKIID. Billlie’s member SIYOON will also join global cast members like Arden Cho (KPop Demon Hunters) and Adeline Rudolph (Mortal Kombat II) in an upcoming Hollywood film, Perfect Girl, for her acting debut. With continued participation in various activities domestically and internationally, Billlie is steadily expanding their global influence, heightening the anticipation for the group’s future activities.ABOUT BilllieBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique lore based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.