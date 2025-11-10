NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua cloud , a leading provider of enterprise test management with AI , has launched AI Copilot grounding capabilities that allow QA teams to upload their own knowledge base documents for more accurate, context-aware test generation. This feature transforms how software testing teams use AI by enabling the system to generate requirements, test cases, and answers based on company-specific documentation rather than generic outputs.Aqua cloud is an all-around test management system that takes the pain of testing from the QA teams. All in all, aqua aims to bring the best AI features to eliminate all QA teams’ test management problems with cutting-edge AI technologies. Test management with AI is getting simpler, with aqua cloud being at the forefront of this revolution.The Problem with Generic AIMost AI tools for software testing generate generic outputs. They don't know the user’s internal terminology. They can't reference the compliance standards. They have no idea what the team decided last quarter. QA teams end up spending time editing AI-generated content to match their actual requirements.Aqua cloud's grounding feature solves this. Teams upload their documentation, and AI Copilot uses those files as a source of truth when generating requirements, test cases, and answers.What AI Grounding Actually DoesWhen users integrate AI in a knowledge base with their own documents, AI Copilot becomes more precise and useful. It can write requirements or test cases that match the industry standards and product specifics. It uses the project-specific terms instead of generic wording. It answers questions using the users’ uploaded documents as reference material.A medical device company can upload FDA compliance documentation. A financial services firm can provide regulatory standards. An insurance provider can include internal policy documents. AI Copilot then generates test cases that reflect those specific requirements instead of guessing.How It WorksTeams can upload documents at two levels:- Global level – files available across all projects- Project level – files scoped to specific projects onlyThis allows precise control over what context AI Copilot receives, depending on the use case.Security matters. Files are only used for generating responses during your session. They’re not used for model training. They’re not accessed unless explicitly uploaded. They respect your project permissions and visibility. Users can remove or replace files anytime.Currently, the AI knowledge base supports .txt and .docx files. Future plans include PDF support and the ability to ground AI on public URLs, allowing teams to reference external documentation or websites directly.Access and Availabilityaqua cloud is offering free trials to all customers.- Public cloud users: grounding is free during beta until 2026.- Private cloud users: receive a one-month trial period once enabled.The difference reflects infrastructure requirements: private cloud implementations require dedicated resources and data isolation.Grounding is planned as a paid add-on in the future. Public cloud pricing will be announced well in advance before 2026. Private cloud pricing depends on individual setup and infrastructure needs.Why This Matters for UsersGeneric AI generates generic outputs. Teams in regulated industries or with specific compliance requirements can’t use generic test cases. They need precision. They need context. They need AI that understands their world.aqua cloud's grounded AI Copilot delivers that. It’s the difference between AI that saves time and AI that creates more work through endless editing. For QA teams managing complex software testing across enterprise applications, this feature transforms AI from a novelty into a practical solution that helps

