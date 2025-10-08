aqua cloud Selected by Nokia as Enterprise Test Management Partner for Global Quality Assurance

NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aqua cloud , a leading provider of enterprise test management solutions, has been selected by Nokia as its strategic test management solution for global quality assurance initiatives. This represents a significant milestone in delivering comprehensive AI test management solution capabilities to one of the world's most recognized technology companies.The collaboration between aqua cloud and Nokia demonstrates the growing demand for advanced TMS for enterprise environments that can handle complex, large-scale software testing requirements. Nokia's selection of aqua cloud shows the solution's proven ability to streamline QA processes, enhance software testing efficiency, and deliver robust test management for enterprise applications across global teams.Most of us have used Nokia phones at some point in our lives. Today, Nokia is a global leader in networking technology, powering data centers that drive modern cloud computing and AI innovation.But like most tech companies at scale, Nokia’s requirements are centered on a significant question: how do you test massive ERP systems and SAP implementations without drowning in manual work?Nokia needed to move away from their previous solution to something modern and cloud-based. But the solution they looked for should have had full GDPR compliance for their internal data, smooth integration with their existing IT systems, and a way to handle the sheer volume of testing across global teams.That's where aqua cloud came in. The platform gave Nokia what they actually needed: a centralized place to manage both automated and manual testing, with AI features that don't just sound impressive but actually save time. The AI Copilot helps Nokia's teams generate requirements from quick descriptions, create test cases 98% faster than doing it manually, and generate test data on demand instead of spending hours preparing datasets.For Nokia's specific use case (testing large-scale projects like ERP and SAP), this matters. They can use natural language to create test cases in BDD format or as user stories. They can convert old manual test cases into automated ones. They can generate complex datasets for performance testing instantly. These aren't flashy features; they're the difference between shipping on time and not shipping at all.aqua's integrations with Jira, Confluence, Azure DevOps, Selenium, and Jenkins meant Nokia didn't have to modify its existing toolchain. The platform slotted in and worked with what they already had.Stefan Gogoll, the CEO of aqua cloud, put it simply when announcing that Nokia chose aqua: "From the first phones we loved, to AI-powered data centers and networks on the Moon and now innovating with aqua cloud. That's the future and we are glad to be part of it."Nokia represents a significant milestone for aqua cloud as a client operating at global scale with rigorous compliance and security requirements. aqua cloud is committed to supporting Nokia's testing operations through dedicated implementation support, ongoing platform enhancements, and responsive customer success engagement.This collaboration proves aqua cloud's capability to serve enterprise organizations with complex, mission-critical testing needs across multiple geographies and business units. For aqua cloud, supporting a company like Nokia (with their scale, compliance requirements, and reputation) validates what they've built: a test management platform that works for enterprises doing serious work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.