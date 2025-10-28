Zeekr UAE and AW Rostamani Group Introduce Zeekr 7X to the Middle East with Landmark First Deliveries

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven distinguished customers became the first in the Middle East to take delivery of their Zeekr 7X all-electric SUVs during a glamorous and exclusive launch ceremony held in Dubai on 23 September 2025. Presented by AW Rostamani Group – the brand’s exclusive distributor in the UAE – this landmark moment marked both the regional debut and first customer handovers of Zeekr’s flagship all-electric SUV model, a dual celebration of product excellence and customer fulfilment.The launch event was a spectacular celebration of innovation, elegance, and sustainable mobility that perfectly embodied the prestige and luxury of the Zeekr 7X. During the evening, Zeekr UAE successfully sold out two full batches of the Zeekr 7X– a clear signal of the region’s growing demand for next-generation electric vehicles. This represents a significant achievement in Zeekr's Middle East expansion and signals robust consumer interest in premium electric mobility in the UAE.The Zeekr 7X represents the peak of intelligent luxury mobility, designed for those who seek an elevated driving experience. Built on Zeekr's advanced Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the 7X delivers exceptional performance through its dual-motor 4WD system producing 646 hp, achieving 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.8 seconds while offering an impressive WLTP driving range of up to 615 km. Crafted in Gothenburg under the visionary leadership of Stefan Sielaff, the vehicle embodies Zeekr's signature "Hidden Energy" design philosophy, featuring the segment-first 93-inch Stargate Integrated Smart Light Curtain, automatic frameless doors, and a revolutionary Dome Body Structure that earned the coveted 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.The Zeekr 7X is available in the UAE in three distinct trims. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Standard trim starts at AED 169,900, offering a 480 km cruising range, 421 horsepower, and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.0 seconds. The RWD Long Range model, priced at AED 189,900, extends the cruising range to 615 km while maintaining the same horsepower and acceleration. For ultimate performance, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) Performance trim is available for AED 209,900, boasting 646 horsepower, a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.8 seconds, and a 543 km cruising range.Customers can personalise their Zeekr 7X with a selection of sophisticated colours, including Forest Green, Dusk Grey, Polar Day White, and Polar Night Black. The Electric Blue option is exclusively available for the RWD Long Range and AWD Performance models.AW Rostamani Group serves as the exclusive UAE distributor for Zeekr, bringing over seven decades of automotive expertise to the premium electric mobility sector. The company's established infrastructure through showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi provides customers with immediate access to the full Zeekr ecosystem - from initial consultation through ongoing ownership support. AW Rostamani Group’s comprehensive approach includes advanced service capabilities, certified EV technicians and strategic partnerships with charging infrastructure providers – all curated to deliver an elevated ownership experience that matches the premium nature of the Zeekr brand."The successful launch of the Zeekr 7X in the UAE marks a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle journey," said Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at AW Rostamani Group. "As the exclusive distributor for Zeekr in the UAE, we are proud to have facilitated not just the launch, but the immediate fulfillment of our customers' expectations. These first deliveries demonstrate our commitment to seamless execution and customer satisfaction from day one. We are building a complete Zeekr experience for every customer who chooses to join our community, ensuring that whether you're the first customer or the thousandth, the Zeekr experience remains consistently exceptional."To celebrate this landmark launch, discerning customers will enjoy a selection of exclusive introductory privileges through AW Rostamani Group. Every Zeekr 7X comes with the assurance of a 5-year manufacturer vehicle warranty and an 8-year manufacturer battery warranty, reflecting Zeekr's commitment to long-term quality, performance and peace of mind.By combining thoughtful ownership benefits with pioneering technology, Zeekr UAE and AW Rostamani Group are raising the bar for what drivers in the Middle East can expect from premium electric mobility, delivering zero-emission performance, cutting edge innovation and a seamless luxury experience that adapts to work, family, and lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.