Attorney Randie L. Semel Joins Lazar Schwartz & Jones

HOPEWELL JUNCTION , NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the Hudson Valley’s leading family and matrimonial law firms, Lazar Schwartz & Jones, LLP , announced that attorney Randie L. Semel has joined the firm. Semel is widely respected for her expertise in estate planning and is expected to lead the firm’s estate planning practice.Over the course of her 35-year career as an attorney, Semel has represented clients in all aspects of probate, trust and estate planning and administration. Her work has included implementation of estate plans to maximize tax savings and asset protection, preparation of Federal and State estate tax filings and ancillary proceedings and representation of buyers, sellers and lenders in residential real estate transactions.At Lazar, Schwartz & Jones, Semel will lead a range of estate planning services including drafting of wills, living trusts and health care related documents; representation of clients in probate and estate administration proceedings; and consultation on estate planning related matters in conjunction with pre-nuptial agreements.A graduate of Iona College and the Quinnipiac University School of Law, Randie Semel began her career in 1991 as an Associate at the firm of Fair, Aufesser & Fitzgerald, P.C. before rising to the position of Partner. Semel went on to open her own practice as a sole practitioner in 2001, and has served Of Counsel to the Westchester County based law firm of Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP since 2022.Kathryn Lazar, co-founder of Lazar, Schwartz & Jones, commented, “Randie Semel’s expertise in estate planning provides a perfect complement to our work in family and matrimonial law and enhances our ability to serve all aspects of our clients’ needs in-house.”Semel is a member of the American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, Connecticut Bar Association, District of Columbia Bar Association, Westchester County Bar Association, and the Westchester Women’s Bar Association. She serves as Volunteer Rescue Coordinator (TX) with NYC-based medical dog rescue.About Lazar Schwartz & Jones:Based in Hopewell Junction, New York, with additional offices in its new Orange County location in New Windsor, NY, Lazar Schwartz & Jones is among the Hudson Valley’s most accomplished law firms focused on family and matrimonial law. For more than 40 years, the firm has provided skilled counsel to clients facing divorce, successfully resolving thousands of cases by offering diverse approaches including mediation, collaboration and litigation. The firm’s attorneys work to resolve disputes respectfully and achieve positive and peaceful family reorganization, even as they remain fearless in defending their clients’ interests. Lazar Schwartz & Jones also handles issues of custody and visitation, child support, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, adoption, paternity, and estate planning. More information is available at https://www.lazarschwartzjones.com/ # # #

