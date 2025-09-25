The Ark at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown Releases Fall 2025 Schedule of Events

The Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company will perform at The Ark Nov. 14, 2025

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester’s newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its fall 2025 schedule of programs. Located in Tarrytown, NY at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, The Ark includes a 3,500 square foot primary event space and theater and a 2,500 square foot pre-function lounge area, the Cohen Family Atrium. Launched in spring 2024, The Ark offers a full schedule of performances, presentations, concerts, movies, lectures, and exhibits open to the public. It is also available for corporate and private events, including fundraisers, galas, awards ceremonies, b’nai mitzvahs, lifecycle and milestone celebrations, and more.Highlights of the fall 2025 schedule include:Sunday Oct. 5, 2:00 – 3:30pmDeconstructing Dark Side of the MoonIn this multimedia lecture, musicologist Scott Freiman deconstructs Pink Floyd’s groundbreaking album, taking the audience on a track-by-track journey of the masterpiece that pushed the boundaries of rock music. Tickets: $25.00 JCC members, $36.00 non-membersSunday Oct. 12, 3:00 – 5:00pmOne Big Happy Family Screening and Talkback with Lisa BrennerAfter a viewing of this “big-hearted contemporary Bat Mitzvah comedy,” we’ll have a moderated discussion and Q&A with its writer, lead actress, and producer, Lisa Brenner. Tickets: $10 JCC members, $15 non-membersThursday, Oct. 16, 6:30 – 8:30pmThis Is Where I Leave You Screening and Talkback with Danny MichaelA stellar cast including Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Jane Fonda stars in this comedy-drama about grown siblings returning to their childhood home after the death of their father. After the screening, the film’s sound mixer, BAFTA winner Danny Michael, will share behind-the-scenes insights.Tickets are free to this event.Sunday, Oct. 26, 4:30-6:00 pmTomorrow is Yesterday: A Conversation with Robert MalleyFormer Senior White House Official Robert Malley will share insights from his new book on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, providing an insider’s candid view of the leaders, events, and volatile historical context that have impacted the ongoing crisis–and the possibilities for its future. Tickets: $5 JCC members, $10 non-membersThursday, November 6, 7:00-8:30 pmAn Evening with Andrew JenksRenowned Emmy and Peabody-nominated filmmaker Andrew Jenks shares powerful stories, clips, and unreleased footage from his immersive, unique experiences moving in with his subjects. Tickets: $13 for students, $18 for members and $23 for non-membersFriday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9:00 pmUpright Citizens Brigade Touring CompanyTop improvisational comedians from UCB Theatres in NY and LA will perform a high-energy, surprising, and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. Tickets: $30 JCC members, $36 non-membersSaturday, Nov. 15, 4:00pm-5:00pmA Magical Night with Illusionist Ryan DutcherThis family-friendly show will wow all ages with fast-paced, mind-bending magic combined with musical hits, comedy, and audience participation. Tickets: $20 JCC members, $24 non-members.Sunday, Nov. 23; 3:00-5:30 pmStories and Songs of Broadway: Lerner and LoeweThe New York-based Golden Ticket Series returns with a live orchestra, acclaimed singers, and producer Jack Viertel to perform the works of the exceptional duo of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, the pair behind My Fair Lady, Brigadoon, Camelot, Gigi, and more. Tickets: $55 JCC members, $65 non-membersSaturday, Dec. 6; 7:30-9:30 pmSamantha Bee Presents: Wits End Game ShowIn this star-studded comedy trivia game show, celebrity guests play raucous, punny games for dollar store prizes and Samantha Bee's begrudging respect! Tickets: $30 JCC members, $36 non-membersFriday, Dec. 12; 7:30-10:00 pmDead MeatJam out to this electrifying Grateful Dead tribute band. Tickets: $30 JCC members, $36 non-membersThe Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of upcoming events, and to reserve tickets in advance, visit: www.thearkevents.org. ###About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

