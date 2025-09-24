Attorney Sherry A. Bishko Joins Lazar Schwartz & Jones As Family and Matrimonial Law Firm Launches Orange County Office

Attorney Sherry A. Bishko

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Valley’s leading family and matrimonial law firm, Lazar Schwartz & Jones, LLP , continued its recent expansion, announcing that veteran attorney Sherry A. Bishko has joined the firm. Bishko is expected to divide her time between the firm’s main office in Hopewell Junction and its new office in New Windsor, NY. Bishko, an Orange County resident, is one of the most accomplished attorneys in the field, coming to Lazar, Schwartz & Jones from the Westchester County based law firm of Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP, where she served for nearly 20 years, the last ten of which as Partner. Bishko most recently served, as well, as President of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association for the 2024-2025 term.Kathryn Lazar, co-founder of Lazar, Schwartz & Jones, commented, “Sherry brings expertise and a diverse range of experiences to this role, enhancing the depth of support we offer to our clients. We have pioneered the use of collaboration and mediation here in the Hudson Valley, as an effective alternative to litigation in many cases and Sherry has long been an advocate for this approach. She will take the lead at our newest location in New Windsor, expanding access to our services in Orange County.”Sherry Bishko earned her BA from Colgate University, her MA from Tufts University, and her Juris Doctorate from Pace University School of Law. She served as a Policy Analyst for the United States Environmental Protection Agency for six years, prior to joining the law firm of Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP in 2006.Bishko has represented clients in all areas of family and matrimonial law, estate planning, and residential real estate transactions including high-net worth divorces, legal separations, child/spousal support, custody, and post-judgment matters. She has served as an advocate on behalf of clients in the Family and Supreme Courts throughout Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties, drafting complex legal documents, including Separation Agreements, Pre-Nuptial and Post- Nuptial Agreements, and Custody/Visitation Stipulations.Sherry A. Bishko has proved adept at analyzing complex financial issues in order to help provide clients with guidance as it relates to their family/matrimonial case matters. Additionally, her work has included drafting estate planning documents including Wills, trusts, powers of attorney and health care directives.Bishko has been active in the Westchester Women’s Bar Association since 2018, becoming President of the Association in 2024. She managed the operations of the second largest chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY) with over 600 members. Her role included overseeing and managing 55 WWBA Committees. She has succeeded in growing WWBA membership by more than 15% since taking office and continues to serve on the WWBA Board of Directors as Immediate Past President and as a Board Member of the WWBA Foundation.About Lazar Schwartz & JonesBased in Hopewell Junction, New York, with additional offices in its new Orange County location in New Windsor, NY, Lazar Schwartz & Jones is among the Hudson Valley’s most accomplished law firms focused on family and matrimonial law. For more than 40 years, the firm has provided skilled counsel to clients facing divorce, successfully resolving thousands of cases by offering diverse approaches including mediation, collaboration and litigation. The firm’s attorneys work to resolve disputes respectfully and achieve positive and peaceful family reorganization, even as they remain fearless in defending their clients’ interests. Lazar Schwartz & Jones also handles issues of custody and visitation, child support, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, adoption, paternity, and estate planning. More information is available at https://www.lazarschwartzjones.com # # #

