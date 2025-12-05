New electric buses to drive change

Release date: 05/12/25

Adelaide’s public transport bus fleet is getting charged up, welcoming the first of 60-brand new electric buses into its fleet.

Due to hit the road next week, the new electric buses will provide commuters with a cleaner, smoother and more sustainable ride.

The two new buses are being delivered by supplier Scania and are the first of 60 to be progressively rolled out over the coming months, with the entire fleet expected to be operating by mid-2026. This is a significant step towards achieving a fully decarbonised public transport network in South Australia.

The new fleet, which will replace aging diesel buses, will remove more than 4,500 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year, which is the equivalent of powering around 1,500 homes. This will continue to improve as the State Government works towards its target of achieving net zero by 2050.

While electric buses enhance passenger comfort by reducing noise and pollution, they will also travel on the same routes and terrain as diesel buses. Each vehicle will be able to seat 43 passengers and travel approximately 350 kilometres on a single charge.

In preparation for the fleet’s arrival, Morphettville depot is amping up its charging capacity with new charging bays being installed.

As well as being better for the environment, the new buses will also incorporate improved safety features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The software will support drivers in maintaining lane position, controlling speed and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

All 60 electric buses will come fitted with full protective driver security screens.

So far, close to 50 per cent of all government owned buses have been fitted with the polycarbonate full driver security screens as part of a $7.5 million program, this is just one key initiative the State Government is rolling out to boost safety across the network. All 940 buses are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

To help achieve the State Government’s target of zero emission public transport, the Department has engaged two global engineering advisory firms to assist with the development of detailed business cases. This work, being undertaken by Mott MacDonald and WSP, will plan towards the important transition across the metropolitan rail and bus networks.

As of September 2022, procurement of new diesel-only buses ceased, and all new vehicles are now either diesel-electric hybrids or battery electric.

The Adelaide Metro rail network has already partially achieved zero emission, with both the Gawler and Seaford/Flinders rail line being electrified. There are currently 34 electric and 50 hybrid-diesel railcars in operation.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This is an exciting milestone for our public transport network with the first two electric buses now handed over to the State Government and ready to hit the road.

Not only will this remove tonnes of unwanted carbon from our atmosphere each year, but it will also provide a cleaner and smoother ride for passengers.

These buses come with the latest technology and have been fitted with the full driver security screens to better protect our bus drivers.

This is a major step forward to achieve our target of net zero by 2050, positioning us as a leader in zero-emission public transport.

Attributable to Jamie Atkinson, Scania Manager

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport and Scania have long been committed to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport solution for route buses in South Australia.

When in service, fully electric buses are all but silent in operation 100% of the time, with no tailpipe emissions at all. When powered by electricity produced from renewable sources in South Australia, they deliver public transport that is cleaner and greener than ever.

This technology is a win for commuters and the environment.