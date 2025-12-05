South Africa’s statement in Explanation of Vote during resumption of the eleventh emergency special session of the UNGA on draft resolution on Return of Ukrainian children

Madame President,

Thank you for convening the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly to consider the draft resolution on the return of Ukrainian children.

South Africa has continuously advocated for urgent action to end the conflict in Ukraine by establishing an immediate ceasefire and beginning genuine and inclusive negotiations without preconditions. South Africa remains committed to a peaceful and negotiated resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict within a rules-based system centred on international law and the UN Charter. We emphasise once again that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states remain inviolable.

In all our pronouncements, South Africa has expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict and its local, regional and international political and socio-economic implications, including on food and energy security in the developing world. The plight of the Ukrainian children, about which we gather here today, is one of the unfortunate social consequences of this ongoing conflict.

Madame President,

Let us be clear, South Africa unequivocally regrets the displacement of children during times of conflict and, in the current context, calls on all sides to this conflict to refrain from actions that displace and abuse children, especially those in violation of the central prescripts of international law and international humanitarian law.

We also firmly support, without qualification, the expeditious return of all displaced children to their families or designated welfare systems for them to resume and live their lives free from violence, in a social context that respects their identity and celebrates their humanity.

We remind the global community that all children everywhere, whether they be rich or poor, or of any religious or cultural affiliation, have inherent rights that must be respected and protected, with their best interests being paramount and at the forefront of all decisions making processes that may affect them in any way. The Convention on the Rights of the Child is the cornerstone of this central respect for the rights of children. It enjoys near universal support and serves as an important reminder of the need for the centrality of and adherence to international law as the central organising principle of our world.

Madame President,

South Africa holds these rights as self-evident and implores all member states to refrain from politicising the lives of children. The rights of children should not become a bargaining tool in any conflict. Our humanity forbids such action. We remain committed to play a meaningful role as a bridge builder between the conflicting parties, including in the effort towards the return of Ukrainian children.

We believe that children are the rock upon which we build the future. A future free from violence, a future where their heritage and ingenuity is celebrated and their diversity acknowledged.

On the specifics of the draft resolution under consideration by the General Assembly, some of the inferences being made remains contentious and unclear, especially given the context of the Ukraine conflict. Any allegations should be verified, as the resolution suggests, through the good offices of the United Nations Secretary-General.

In conclusion, we emphasise that South Africa remains in firm support of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reached through a negotiated settlement with all parties around the table. We believe that the issue of the missing Ukrainian children must be urgently resolved and, in collaboration with Canada, Qatar, and the Holy See, South Africa is engaged in an initiative focused on the fulfilment of international law to ensure both the protection of children and, critically, their safe return. We will continue to support such diplomatic efforts. We must not create further obstacles in finding an end to the conflict and ensuring the return of the children. South Africa’s vote today reflects the importance of the need to respect international law and that children should never be targets of breaches of both international human rights and international humanitarian law.

I thank you

#GovZAUpdates