President Cyril Ramaphosa: Sasol Processing Facility launch on margins of the 4th Mozambique-South Africa Bi-National Commission

Your Excellency President Daniel Chapo,

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Estevão Tomás Rafael Pale,

Governor of Inhambane Province, Mr Francisco Manuel Pagula,

Honourable Ministers,

Mayor of Inhassoro and municipal leaders,

Chairperson of the Board of the Sasol Group, Ms Muriel Dube,

Representatives of partner companies,

Traditional leaders and community representatives,

Members of the diplomatic corps,

Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a great pleasure to be here to mark this milestone.

The official launch of this groundbreaking facility is the outcome of a collaborative effort in which we take great pride.

It is a symbol of the longstanding energy cooperation between our two countries.

We commend the government of Mozambique and Sasol for the realisation of this facility, which is important for our shared energy security.

The Production Sharing Agreement project and its Integrated Processing Facility are tangible results of years of exploration, investment and operational work to develop Mozambique’s onshore hydrocarbon resources.

Gas trade is critical to the development of broader economic and social infrastructure.

This facility will further deepen regional industrial development.

For South Africa, reliable access to gas resources is key to diversifying our country’s energy mix.

As we see the gradual depletion of the Pande and Temane gas reserves, governments and private sector partners will need to be innovative and explore alternative sources.

Joint investment in infrastructure, regulatory alignment and regional demand is vital for attracting upstream investment and ensuring energy security.

Continued collaboration will guide the region’s energy transition, industrialisation and economic resilience.

This new facility will deliver gas, light oil and cooking gas for domestic markets, while simultaneously supporting power generation and downstream opportunities.

This is a clear demonstration of how resource development can be translated into tangible benefits for the population.

The local economy stands to gain from this project both from direct on-site employment and from opportunities for businesses in transport, maintenance, catering and services.

This project will be supporting employment opportunities, training and capacity building for the surrounding communities.

It is encouraging that there are plans for this project to develop a pipeline of vocational and skills transfer programmes that will be targeted at women and young people.

We commend Sasol and the government of Mozambique for this development approach, which places people at the centre.

Ventures of this nature must be about transforming the fortunes and prospects of the communities in which operations are located.

We must ensure that commercial and industrial activity is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner that takes both long- and short-term impacts into account.

It is commendable that Sasol remains committed to applying its global Environment, Social and Governance standards to its operations in Mozambique.

I understand that this includes environmental impact reduction, waste management and managing risks to air quality, land and water.

As we work collectively to overcome the challenges of hunger, poverty and unemployment in our respective countries, we must ensure that no one is left behind.

We commend Sasol, a proudly South African company, for prioritising the Sustainable Development Goals and for striving to ensure its business is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

We further commend the engineers, project managers and contractors, and the many Mozambicans and South Africans who have played a role in the construction of this plant and in bringing it online.

We also thank the Governor of the Province, the mayor and the traditional leadership and people of Inhassoro, Vilankulo and Govuro for supporting the project.

The cooperation between South Africa and Mozambique in the energy sector is a model of regional collaboration.

This spirit of our partnership bodes well for our collective efforts to promote and secure energy security in an extremely uncertain international economic environment.

Our two nations, which share a long and cherished tradition of solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, are now on a new path of sustainable development and progress.

I thank you.

Obrigado!

