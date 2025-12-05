President Cyril Ramaphosa: 20th Ordinary Session of Presidential Climate Commission

Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission, Mr. Crispian Olver,

Ministers,

Commissioners,

Members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council,

National Planning Commission Commissioners,

Representatives of the South African Local Government Association,

Representatives of NEDLAC,

Directors-General,

Members of the PCC Secretariat,

Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good Morning, it is good to be here.

I am honoured to attend this 20th session of the Presidential Climate Commission; and to pay tribute to the outgoing Commissioners whose work has elevated our country’s voice and stature in the global climate effort.

Since it was established five years ago, this Commission has not only ably stewarded and shaped our domestic policy debates.

The Commission’s evidence-based recommendations, inclusive processes, internationally-respected thought leadership and engagements with international partners have raised South Africa’s profile in multilateral forums. This is particularly so with respect to the climate finance negotiations.

It would be no understatement to say that the past five years have seen our reputation grow as a respected, principled, and above all pragmatic contributor to the global climate effort.

By convening business, labour, civil society, academia and government around the Just Transition, the Commission has helped shape conversations around equity, transition financing and the various dimensions of climate action not just domestically but globally.

The prominence accorded to a just transition at the recent G20 Summit bears testimony to this.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit pledged to amongst other things increase the quality and quantity of climate finance to developing economies, and support country platforms like the Just Energy Transition Partnerships. We also saw substantial sums pledged to expand renewable energy across Africa.

We know that these are challenging times for global climate action.

Nine years since the signing of the Paris Agreement and with just five years to go before the world aims to meet the Sustainable Development Goals - countries of the world are way off track on climate goals.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, last year was the warmest year on record. We are on a trajectory to exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius warning limit.

Despite this dire warning being sounded by experts for years, there has been noticeable climate action backsliding in a number of countries, including in the Global North.

The state of climate financing for vulnerable countries remains perilous, hampering the ability of these countries to scale up their levels of ambition for both mitigation and adaptation.

In this ever-uncertain environment, South Africa stands proud.

We have not wavered on our commitments, and have in fact scaled up our climate action.

In July 2021, the PCC delivered the first set of recommendations on South Africa’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), advocating for more ambitious emissions targets with lower transition risk.

A year later, based on recommendations from the Commission, we released our Just Transition Framework, that sets out the actions that government and social partners will take to achieve to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient economy and society.

It contains outcomes to be achieved over the short-, medium, and long-run. On the advice of this Commission we have been clear that the Just Transition must find expression in the Medium Term Development Plan, Annual Performance Plans as well as in the budget processes of every department.

Furthermore, sectoral policies, including around energy, agriculture and industrial policy, should be aligned with a robust climate regulatory system.

The Framework lays out the skills development, economic diversification, social support, governance and finance mechanisms required to make low carbon economy a reality.

It also highlights the need to provide comprehensive social security safety for displaced workers and communities.

In 2023 the Commission supported the release of the Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan 2023-2027.

This Plan, developed under the guidance of the Commission and international partners, is what we have been able to take to the international climate finance community and international forums as tangible proof of our resolve to walk the talk on climate action.

It covers the necessary reforms, investments and concrete projects for the energy transition, with a strong focus on social justice.

At COP30 in Brazil last month, having a credible, tangible plan in place to support meeting our climate targets bolstered South Africa’s credibility, and lent weight to our commitment to equity, ambition and international cooperation.

The passage of the Climate Change Act last year was a crowning achievement for our country. One that was brought into being with the support of a wide range of stakeholders across society, including the Commission.

This is not all.

As we have worked to overcome a debilitating energy crisis, this Commission has lent its counsel to the restructuring of the energy sector, notably Eskom – and to aiding government in resolving contradictory policy pronouncements.

The Commission has initiated a three-sector study into water, built environment and agriculture, and into the development of an adaptation and resilience investment plan.

It has held consultations around the updated Integrated Resource Plan; supporting the development of municipal JET readiness assessments; and working on a Climate Finance Landscape report.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

This is an extraordinary effort and feat for a mere five-year period. And what I have listed is by no means exhaustive.

South Africa continues to be one of the most vocal voices on the global stage for equity, inclusivity and justice in the climate effort; and the work of this Commission has amplified our voice.

Our climate diplomacy has focused on forging strategic partnerships and employing innovative approaches to scale up climate action; whilst at the same time making the firm case for the developmental space and energy security needs of developing countries.

The phrase, ‘leave no one behind’ has underpinned the tone of our national effort.

And as we mark five years of the Commission, we are proud to say that the currency of this phrase continues to rise in the international climate deliberations. This is thanks to your work.

When we established this Commission, we agreed that its mandate was to provide independent advice and facilitate a common understanding of a just transition, cognisant of the socio-economic, environmental, and technological implications of climate change.

It was a response to a growing national consensus that South Africa’s climate transition must be just, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of vulnerable communities.

The PCC has fostered inclusive dialogue and helped negotiate solutions to some of the country’s most complex and contested climate and development challenges.

Through structured social partnership processes, it has helped to align diverse interests around common goals such as the phase-down of coal, investment in renewables, and the protection of livelihoods—ensuring that policy decisions are not only evidence-based, but also socially legitimate and widely supported.

Over the past five years the PCC’s engagements have helped surface local priorities, identify socio-economic risks, and co-develop solutions that reflect the realities on the ground.

It has been an exciting five years, but they certainly haven’t been easy.

Whilst South Africans are feeling the impact of climate change, many still feel disempowered.

We need to work harder to allay their fears by co-creating models that include participation, decision making and implementation in the transition.

That only happens when there are new jobs, new opportunities, reimagined local enterprises, and above all when there is energy access, improved quality of life and a clean and safe environment for all.

With many stakeholders ready and eager to be part and contribute to achieving the just transition, we need stronger partnerships, increased awareness and accessibility by our communities, workers, youth, women, and the people with abilities.

By embedding sustainability, climate justice, and long-term resilience into our planning and investment decisions, this Commission has contributed to securing a climate-resilient and economically inclusive future for all—particularly for the youth.

As we look to 2026 and beyond, South Africa stands at an important point in its climate and development journey.

The task now is to scale up and speed up implementation to deliver the outcomes our people need.

Today, I take pride in recognising the outgoing Commissioners. Many of you did this work in addition to other responsibilities, and yet you have stayed the course, ensuring all decision-making was inclusive and consensus-based.

We receive the Commission’s Five-Year Legacy and Review report with gratitude. I have no doubt that it will in time to come serve as a seminal reference work and important contribution to our domestic and international climate action efforts.

You have done your country proud, and for this we thank you.

I am considering the nominations for the new cohort of commissioners, and hope to announce their appointment in due course.

I have the utmost confidence that the new Commission will continue to put the vision set ourselves five years ago into practice.

As a country, we remain committed to moving forward with courage and determination to ensure that the Just Transition leaves no one behind.

I thank you.

