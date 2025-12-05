ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens During Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis Including Pedophiles, Domestic Abusers, and Gang Members

In just days, ICE has arrested vicious criminals who were allowed to roam Minneapolis streets thanks to sanctuary policies

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they have arrested some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including child sex offenders, domestic abusers, and violent gang members, during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Sanctuary policies and politicians like Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed these pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members to roam the streets and terrorize Americans,” said Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans while their own elected officials sit by and do nothing. No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE since launching Operation Metro Surge on December 1, 2025:

Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was a former member of the Gangster Disciples and is a known current member of Vice Lord Nation. He has also been convicted of fraud, receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and multiple probation violations.

Sahal Osman Shidane, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 13-15.

Mukthar Mohamed Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of assault, fraud, robbery, and larceny.

Ahmed Mohamed Said, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of multiple crimes, including two domestic violence convictions, three convictions of driving under the influence, assault, damaging property, and violating probation.

Rudy Arendondo Jarillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony smuggling aliens.

Alvaro Davila Alanis, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Feisal Mohamed-Omar, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, charged on two counts ofdomestic violence.

Oscar David Ayala-Ocampo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for domestic violence.

Alberto Gallardo-Montiel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving under the influence.

Ismael Bonilla Avalos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence and charged with domestic violence.

Ismael Higuera Chupin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for driving under the influence.

Carlos Mark Boquin-Alfaro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested for domestic violence.

