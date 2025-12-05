ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Man Who Performed Dental Procedures Without a License and Sexually Assaulted Patient

Yesterday’s arrests also include criminal illegal aliens convicted for child solicitation for prostitution, murder, and manslaughter

WASHINGTON –– Today, U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including Jose Alfredo Uzeta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for dentistry act violation and indecent assault in Harris County, Texas.

Jose Alfredo Uzeta

According to local reports, Uzeta was operating a dental clinic and performing dental procedures on patients without a valid license for two decades. Police uncovered his illegal clinic when one of his former patients reported he inappropriately touched and groped her during a procedure.

“For 20 years, Uzeta preyed on vulnerable Americans, charging for dental procedures he had absolutely no business of performing. Worse, he sexually violated one of his patients who trusted him,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In addition to this monster, ICE also arrested child predators, murderers, and violent assailants – ALL of them WILL be deported, never to return and harm another American AGAIN.”

Yesterday’s arrests also include:

Mahmoud Telfah, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan, convicted for child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets with a child, and attempt to commit a felony: sexual exploitation of children by prostitution (hires) in Albuquerque, New Mexico after he solicited sex from a 15-year-old minor who was actually an undercover agent.

Hamidou Diallo, a criminal illegal alien from Mali, convicted for murder in New York, New York.

Santos Guevara-Carrero, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for manslaughter in Mineola, New York.

Marcos Leon-Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury, and assault peace officer/judge in Olney, Texas.

