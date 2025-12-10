ZIGRAM Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint via Strategic Alliance with Bastion of the Philippines

(Left to Right) Simoun Ung, (Standing) Juddeus A. Eugenio, Wilfred G. Tan, (Standing) Liza Alincastre, Abhishek Bali, Tanmay Vashishtha Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder, ZIGRAM Simon Ung, Vice Chairman of Bastion Inc. Wilfred G. Tan, President and CEO of Bastion Inc.

The partnership integrates ZIGRAM’s RegTech Stack with Bastion’s infrastructure, addressing compliance needs in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM, a global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) leader, today announced its official entry into the Philippine market through a strategic alliance with Bastion Inc., a premier Philippine digital infrastructure and cybersecurity provider.

As the Philippines experiences a surge in digital transaction volumes, regulatory scrutiny from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas — the country's central monetary authority — has intensified. This partnership addresses the urgent market demand for scalable, localized Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) and emerging risk management solutions.

Under the agreement, ZIGRAM’s cloud-native "Risk Application Ecosystem" will be deployed via Bastion’s secure, Philippines-based data centers. This hybrid approach allows Philippine financial institutions to leverage world-class global compliance tools while meeting stringent local data residency and latency requirements.

"The Philippines represents a critical growth frontier in ASEAN," said Abhishek Bali, CEO and Co-founder of ZIGRAM. "By partnering with Bastion, we are not just importing software; we are integrating our global expertise with strong local infrastructure. This ensures that Philippine banks, fintechs, and insurers can adopt global-standard compliance technologies without friction."

Bastion Inc., known for pioneering the first PCI-DSS-certified payment gateway in the country, views the partnership as a necessary evolution for the local sector.

"As the Philippines undergoes rapid digital transformation, the need for reliable, future-ready compliance capabilities has never been greater," said Simoun Ung, Vice Chairman of Bastion, Inc. "We are bridging the gap between global RegTech innovation and on-ground operational reality."

Wilfred G. Tan, President and CEO of Bastion, Inc., added: "Integrating ZIGRAM’s technologies with our service ecosystem allows us to build a foundation for secure growth. Our clients can now access global-standard compliance solutions without trading off sustainable expansion."



About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a globally recognized Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organisation specialising in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, forming an integrated risk application ecosystem. These solutions are purpose-built to help institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner. Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s platforms are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The company addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management. ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,300 global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the industry. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”.



About Bastion Inc.

Bastion Inc. is a premier Philippine technology provider specializing in payments, cybersecurity, and future technologies. Since 2005, the company has pioneered secure digital infrastructure, launching one of the country’s earliest payment gateways and becoming the first organization to achieve PCI-DSS certification recognized by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Beyond payments, Bastion delivers mission-critical solutions in health sciences and crisis preparedness to ensure operational resiliency.

