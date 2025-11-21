ZIGRAM Partners with Inficare to Deliver Cost-Effective AML Name Screening Solutions to Nepal’s Financial Ecosystem

ZIGRAM, a globally recognised RegTech organisation, has announced a strategic partnership with Inficare, a leading fintech solutions provider based in Nepal. Partnering with Inficare marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative AML solutions for South Asia. Partnering with ZIGRAM allows us to further enhance the compliance stack we offer to our clients.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with its continuous efforts to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations and deliver financially sustainable compliance solutions across South Asia, ZIGRAM, a globally recognised RegTech organisation, has announced a strategic partnership with Inficare, a leading fintech solutions provider based in Nepal with a strong presence across South and Southeast Asia.

Through this collaboration, Inficare will integrate and offer ZIGRAM’s AML name screening solution, PreScreening.io, as part of its compliance framework to more than 150 clients across banking, remittance, and digital finance. This partnership marks an important step in empowering Nepal’s financial institutions to stay AML compliant while using cost-effective solutions that help them advance their client’s name screening processes.

Anoop Sherchan, CEO of Inficare, commented:

“Partnering with ZIGRAM allows us to further enhance the compliance stack we offer to our clients. PreScreening.io delivers robust and reliable AML name screening that is both economically viable and globally aligned. This solution will not only support our clients in strengthening their AML programs but also help them keep pace with evolving regulatory expectations.”

Abhishek Bali, CEO and Co-founder of ZIGRAM, said:

“Partnering with Inficare marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative AML solutions for South Asia. By embedding PreScreening.io into Inficare’s platform, we are enabling financial institutions to access scalable, automated compliance tools with ease. This collaboration is designed to simplify AML processes, reduce costs, and strengthen defences against financial crime across the region.”

This announcement comes at a crucial time, as financial institutions across South and Southeast Asia work to modernise their compliance frameworks and implement robust AML controls. The partnership between ZIGRAM and Inficare will provide institutions with technology-driven solutions to enhance their AML programs, streamline compliance operations, and support long-term sustainable growth.



About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organisation specialising in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of risk and compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, which form the core of their ‘Risk Application Ecosystem’. These solutions are purpose-built to help financial institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s applications are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The Risk Application Ecosystem addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management.

ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,300+ global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the world. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

About Inficare

Inficare was established in 2005 with the intention of introducing something new, unique, and modern into the world of IT, by a team of business and technology experts within the banking and remittance industry. We provide completely tailored software development & consultancy services for financial institutions, and in doing so, utilize state-of-the-art tools and technologies and best-of-the-breed processes and methodologies to ensure quality delivery.

