ZIGRAM and id4 Announce a Strategic Partnership in the United Arab Emirates

ZIGRAM’s PreScreening.io integrates with id4’s onboarding platform to enhance AML compliance and streamline client onboarding for financial institutions.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM, a global RegTech leader, and id4, a Swiss innovator in Client Lifecycle Management solutions are pleased to announce a strategic alliance. The collaboration will integrate ‘PreScreening.io’- ZIGRAM’s advanced AML name screening solution, directly into id4’s ‘digital onboarding platform’, enabling financial institutions to combine seamless client experiences with robust compliance.

PreScreening.io is equipped with data coverage of over 3250 watchlists from more than 570 regulators and agencies, spanning over 250+ countries and jurisdictions. By embedding this into id4’s onboarding journey, banks, fintechs, and financial intermediaries will be able to detect potential AML risks earlier, streamline decision-making, and ensure alignment with evolving regulatory requirements.

Rahul Pagare, CFO & Head of Middle East Business of ZIGRAM, commented: “The UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for financial innovation and compliance excellence. Keeping up with the pace, we at ZIGRAM build powerful RegTech solutions that empower financial institutions to stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements while delivering seamless customer experiences. Our partnership with id4 reflects this vision, by integrating PreScreening.io into their digital onboarding platform, we are enabling banks, fintechs, and intermediaries to detect risks earlier, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen trust with their clients across the UAE and beyond."

Emmanuel Nay, Co-Founder & Director at id4, said:

“id4, is committed to providing institutions with cutting-edge digital onboarding and client lifecycle management solutions. Partnering with ZIGRAM with its name screening application will enhance our ability to deliver compliance-ready onboarding solutions, by embedding advanced AML name screening directly into our platform. This integration not only helps clients meet evolving regulatory requirements but also ensures a seamless, efficient, and trusted customer - experience.”

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organisation specialising in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of risk and compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, which form the core of their ‘Risk Application Ecosystem’. These solutions are purpose-built to help financial institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s applications are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The Risk Application Ecosystem addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management.

ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,250 global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the world. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

About id4

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.

ID4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi International Ltd, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact us – emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

