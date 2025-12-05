Prosperity for US Foundation Highlights Major Momentum at ALEC Conference

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation

Standing-Room-Only Workshop Spurs Legislators to Pursue 2026 Ballot Amendments to Boost Affordability and Fiscal Accountability

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by placing caps on residential and commercial property taxes and requiring voter approval for tax increases, today announced significant progress following a highly successful series of events at the 2025 American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) States and Nation Policy Summit. State legislators from across the country engaged in in-depth discussions and signed on to advance the Foundation’s “Affordability for US” constitutional amendments for 2026 state ballots.At the ALEC conference, Prosperity for US Chairman David Biddulph, Executive Director Bob Carlstrom, and Board Member Dr. Barry Poulson led a packed, standing-room-only workshop titled “Why Co-Sponsor the 4-Affordability for US State Amendments for the 2026 Ballot?” The session drew intense interest from lawmakers seeking tools to address rising property taxes, government spending, regulatory overreach, and federal fiscal irresponsibility.The workshop resulted in multiple legislators signing up on-site to sponsor the model legislation in their own states, giving voters the opportunity to decide on powerful reforms that can increase affordability, safeguard taxpayer rights, and promote long-term economic prosperity. The official descriptions of the Amendments are as follows:Amendment #1: “Affordability for US: Caps Property Tax Increases Without Voter Approval”Freezes the taxable (assessed) value of property for up to 60 years. The taxable value of each property shall equal the assessed value in effect on January 1 of the year in which this amendment is ratified. Upon any change in ownership after January 1, the taxable value shall equal the purchase price. Taxable values shall be adjusted to reflect the cost of structural additions, and in no case shall the assessment exceed the estimated fair market value. A property that has not changed ownership for 60 years shall be reassessed annually at fair market value beginning January 1 of the 61st year. Prohibits any new property taxes, fees, fines, or levies without the approval of the affected property owners.Amendment #2: “Affordability for US: Caps State and Local Spending Without Voter Approval”Caps the annual growth rate of total spending by each state and local taxing district to the district’s annual rate of population growth plus inflation, not to exceed 2.0%. Requires the annual refund of all state or local taxing district revenues collected in excess of that district’s Spending Cap. Fixes the millage rate of each taxing district at the rate in effect on the date of ratification. Prohibits any increase in a taxing district’s millage rate, or the imposition of any new tax, fee, fine, debt, lease-purchase obligation, or exception to a district’s Spending Cap, unless approved by the affected voters.Amendment #3: “Affordability for US: Jury-Determined Just Compensation for Regulatory-Devaluations”Entitles private owners of real or intellectual property to a jury determination of “just compensation” within one year for any federal, state, or local government action or inaction alleged to have devalued the owner’s property. “Just compensation” shall include the full amount of the jury-determined devaluation, together with reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs.Amendment #4: “Affordability for US: Federal Spending Cap”The Affordable Federal Spending Cap limits the annual growth of total federal spending to the four-year moving average of the annual rate of U.S. population change plus inflation, not to exceed 2%. Spending for Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and for national emergencies approved by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress and signed by the President is exempt. A member of this State’s congressional delegation is prohibited from appearing on the primary election ballot if the member votes to exceed the State’s Affordable Federal Spending Cap.“These Amendments are designed to return authority to the people and restore the constitutional balance that protects taxpayers, businesses, homeowners, and future generations,” said Executive Director Bob Carlstrom. “The strong response at ALEC shows that legislators nationwide are hearing directly from voters about affordability pressures, and they are ready to act.”The enthusiastic response at ALEC reflects a broader national trend of state lawmakers increasingly seeking structural reforms that place taxpayers, not government bureaucracies, back in charge of major financial decisions. With inflation continuing to strain household budgets and property taxes rising faster than family incomes in many states, legislators expressed a strong desire for durable, voter-driven solutions that protect affordability over the long term. The “Affordability for US” Amendments offer precisely that, providing clear, constitutional guardrails that ensure government spending remains aligned with economic reality and the priorities of the people.Chairman David Biddulph added, “Voters are demanding accountability and transparency from every level of government. These amendments give citizens a direct way to reclaim control over their economic future. What we saw at ALEC confirms that the momentum behind these reforms is growing rapidly.”In addition to the standing-room-only workshop, Prosperity for US leaders held numerous one-on-one and small-group meetings with legislators, fiscal policy experts, and state think tanks throughout the conference. These conversations revealed a deep readiness among policymakers to elevate the affordability crisis as a top priority in 2026. Many wore the limited edition “I Love Affordability for US” baseball caps following the meetings to further emphasize that giving voters the authority to approve major tax and spending decisions is not only good policy, it is essential to rebuilding trust in government.The Foundation will continue working closely with state lawmakers, policy leaders, and grassroots organizations ahead of the 2026 legislative season to advance these voter-driven reforms.“Voters are demanding accountability, affordability, and transparency from every level of government, Biddulph said. “These Amendments give citizens a direct way to reclaim control over their economic future. With such an enthusiastic response from legislators, we are even better equipped to help champion these vital protections on behalf of the people they serve, including our children and grandchildren.”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families. Please visit: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/ ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

