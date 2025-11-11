Alliance Building Solutions Honors Veterans Who Bring Military Values to the Civilian Workforce

Alliance Companies provides the power today to change tomorrow for the better John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions

From the Front Lines to the Power Lines

We are grateful for the men and women who have served in uniform. Their dedication, discipline, and leadership continue to make our company, our industry, and our country stronger.” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans pause to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who have worn the nation’s uniform, Alliance Building Solutions (ABS) is paying tribute to two members of its team whose service continues long after their military careers ended.Michael Roy and Joshua Nieuwenhuis, both U.S. Marine Corps veterans, now serve as foremen with ABS, where they oversee installation projects and electrical operations across the country. Their journey from the battlefield to the job site demonstrates how the discipline, leadership, and adaptability learned in the military translate powerfully to success in civilian life.Michael Roy honorably served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. His service included multiple deployments throughout the world during the War on Terror. Serving in the infantry and on counter-terrorism operations, Roy was part of ground operations that demanded precision under pressure and leadership in uncertain conditions. Remarkably, he also earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree while in uniform, reflecting his commitment to continual improvement and lifelong learning.Joshua Nieuwenhuis served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps for eight years, working as the crew chief for the V-22 Osprey, one of the most versatile aircraft in the U.S. military’s arsenal. His service included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where teamwork, situational awareness, and accountability were essential to every mission.After returning to civilian life, both men found a new mission at Alliance Building Solutions, a leader in electrical contracting and energy solutions. Today, they supervise field operations, manage crews, coordinate logistics, and ensure safety and efficiency on each project.In the military, excellence is more than a goal, it is a standard. That same mindset now shapes their leadership at ABS.“The military teaches you to stay alert, anticipate challenges, and adapt when plans change,” said Roy. “That’s exactly what we do in this industry, make sure our work is safe, on time, and done right.”Nieuwenhuis added, “The biggest thing I carried over is teamwork. In both the Marines and here at Alliance, success depends on everyone doing their part, paying attention to detail, and setting the example.”Alliance Building Solutions’ work in the energy sector demands precision, problem-solving, and a relentless focus on safety. As foremen, Roy and Nieuwenhuis often interact with customers representing ABS' values of integrity, accountability, and service.“Timelines and conditions change quickly on a job site,” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “Michael and Joshua bring the same mission mentality they had in the Marines. They stay calm under pressure, adapt to circumstances, and lead their teams with confidence. That attitude has an enormous impact on the quality of our work and our reputation.”Alliance Building Solutions believe that hiring and empowering veterans strengthens not only its workforce but also the communities it serves. The company joins millions across the nation this Veterans Day in expressing gratitude to those who have served, and in recognizing the tremendous value veterans bring to civilian careers.“On Veterans Day and every day, we are grateful for the men and women who have served in uniform,” the company said in a statement. “Their dedication, discipline, and leadership continue to make our company, our industry, and our country stronger.”For Michael Roy and Joshua Nieuwenhuis, the mission has simply changed, from defending freedom abroad to helping power America’s future at home. And just like in their days in the Marines, excellence remains the standard.Alliance Building Solutions was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Alliance Building Solutions provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. Learn more at www.alliance-usa.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Alliance Building Solutions spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.