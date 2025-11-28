Water 4 Mercy Shares Gratitude and Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign

Providing Water, Food, and HOPE to Remote African villages. Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO Water 4 Mercy Water for Mercy Giving Tuesday 2025 Providing Sustainable Clean Water & Agriculture Solutions.

Founder Nermine Rubin Expresses Profound Thanks for the Partners and Donors Making Sustainable Transformation Possible

A single gift can change the future of a child, a family, an entire village. Clean water changes everything including health, education, food, and opportunity.” — Nermine Rubin

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water 4 Mercy, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty across Africa, is sharing the transformative power of gratitude, and the life-changing impact clean water brings to rural African communities. This Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday, the organization is inviting supporters to help raise funding to expand water, agriculture, and educational solutions that end the cycle of poverty with dignity and sustainability.Water 4 Mercy continues to pioneer innovative solar-powered water and drip-irrigation systems that ensure villages gain not just clean water, but dependable food sources, economic opportunity, and renewed hope for generations.“Thanksgiving is a moment to pause and recognize the blessings in our lives, and for me, that gratitude extends to every donor, volunteer, and partner who joins our mission in love and faith,” said Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO of Water 4 Mercy. “Because of the generosity of so many supporters, children are drinking clean water for the first time, parents are able to grow food right in their villages, and communities are thriving with hope they once thought impossible.”Water 4 Mercy continues to expand its footprint across remote regions of Tanzania and neighboring countries, delivering clean water through solar-powered wells and enabling year-round drip-irrigation farming. The organization’s approach, combining advanced engineering with on-the-ground training, creates permanent, community-led solutions rather than temporary aid.Families who once walked miles for unsafe water now celebrate the freedom, health, and prosperity that sustainable systems bring.“Every time a well flows, every time a field blooms, it is a testament to the compassion of people who choose to give, even from thousands of miles away,” Rubin added. “This season reminds us that when we join together in gratitude, miracles truly happen.”This year, Water 4 Mercy’s Giving Tuesday campaign ( https://givebutter.com/pksfWi ) encourages supporters to “give the gift of life-giving water.” The organization emphasizes that 100% of every donation goes directly to water and agricultural projects in Africa.“Giving Tuesday is one of my favorite days of the year because it transforms generosity into immediate impact,” Rubin continued. “A single gift can change the future of a child, a family, an entire village. Clean water changes everything including health, education, food, and opportunity.”Support from donors enables Water 4 Mercy to:- Drill and power solar water wells that provide clean, safe water within villages- Build drip-irrigation farms that create sustainable food supply and income- Deliver agricultural training through partnerships with global experts- Empower communities to achieve long-term independence and restored dignity.“At Water 4 Mercy, faith and action go hand in hand,” Rubin said. “This Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday, I give thanks for every heart that joins us. Together, we give water, food, and hope, and together, we change lives.”To donate or learn more, please visit https://www.water4mercy.org About Water 4 Mercy, Inc.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity (EIN: 83-1742012) committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation, and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy fosters health, education, and economic growth, creating ripple effects that transform lives and secure futures. Learn more at www.water4mercy.org ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

