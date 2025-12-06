Telesin Launches New White Master Imaging Kit in Japan

TOKYO-TO, TOKYO-TO, JAPAN, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telesin reported a standout performance during this year’s Black Friday season, generating nearly USD 1.4 million in overseas sales. Leading that momentum was the brand’s latest hit product — the Master Grip for iPhone 17, designed to elevate mobile content creation.As a brand with more than a decade of experience in imaging accessories and an expanding global presence, this milestone reflects more than a strong holiday season. It signals Telesin’s growing influence among creators worldwide and the increasing recognition of its core philosophy: making high-quality, easy-to-use creative tools accessible to everyone.The Master Grip for iPhone 17 has quickly become one of Telesin’s most successful recent launches. Positioned as a professional-grade mobile shooting grip, it features upgraded engineering, premium materials, and an ergonomic creator-focused design — marking a clear evolution beyond Telesin’s traditional action-camera accessories. Despite a higher price point than the brand’s earlier bestsellers, global response has been overwhelmingly positive. Current data shows that total sales are already approaching USD 1.4 million, highlighting the product’s strong traction within the creator community.Building on that success, Telesin is preparing to introduce the new White Edition of the Master Grip — a cleaner, more modern take on the product. Unlike previous versions, this updated model is a universal grip compatible with both iPhone and Android, offering more flexibility for a broader range of creators. Early listings on Amazon Japan show that the White Edition will launch first in Japan, with a retail price of 11,999 JPY (approximately 100 USD).With a powerful Black Friday performance and accelerating demand for the Master Grip lineup, Telesin is stepping into a new chapter of international growth. Long known for its reliable accessories for GoPro, DJI, and other imaging systems, the brand is now showing that it can deliver innovative, standalone hardware designed to meet the needs of modern creators.More creator-focused products are already in the pipeline for 2025, as Telesin continues building a versatile ecosystem for global storytellers.With a strong Black Friday performance and growing global demand for the Master Grip series, Telesin is entering a new chapter of international expansion. Known for years for its reliable accessories for GoPro, DJI, and other imaging systems, the brand is now showcasing its ability to deliver innovative, standalone hardware solutions that deepen its connection with creators worldwide.More creator-focused products are already in the pipeline for 2025, as Telesin continues to build a versatile ecosystem for global storytellers.

