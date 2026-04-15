TELESIN Unveils Pro Accessory Ecosystem for DJI Pocket 4 : Redefining the Limits of Handheld Cinematography

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with the highly anticipated global launch of the DJI Pocket 4 TELESIN , a premier innovator in imaging accessories, has officially announced its dedicated professional ecosystem for the new device at the NAB Show 2026. Designed to elevate the creative ceiling for filmmakers and content creators, TELESIN’s new lineup focuses on precision optics, relentless power, and advanced lighting.Optical Excellence: High-Precision Filter SeriesTo complement the DJI Pocket 4’s advanced sensor, TELESIN has introduced a specialized filter kit designed for cinematic consistency. The collection includes:- VND (1-4 Stop) Filter: Essential for maintaining a 180-degree shutter rule and cinematic motion blur under changing light conditions.- Black Mist Filter: Adds a dreamlike, professional texture by softening highlights and smoothing skin tones—delivering a Hollywood-grade look straight out of the camera.- Cool Rose Filter: TELESIN’s signature creative filter, engineered to infuse footage with a unique, artistic color grade.- CPL Filter: Eliminates non-metallic reflections while boosting color saturation and clarity. Each filter features multi-layer nano-coatings and premium optical glass to ensure zero loss in sharpness, even at 8K resolutions.The Power Hub: Universal Charging HandleTo solve the critical challenge of endurance in the field, TELESIN debuted its Multi-Functional Power Handle.- Cross-Generation Compatibility: Beyond supporting the new DJI Pocket 4, this handle is backward compatible with the Pocket 3, making it a versatile tool for long-term users.- Emergency Power Station: With high-capacity cells and efficient Type-C output, the handle can also serve as a portable power bank for smartphones, ensuring your entire mobile kit stays operational during intense production days.Advanced Lighting: Pro Mini Fill LightUnderstanding that lighting is the soul of any frame, the new Mini Fill Light is engineered for selfies, vlogging, and low-light cinematography. Despite its compact size, it boasts high color rendering (High CRI) to provide natural, soft fill light, ensuring subjects remain perfectly illuminated in any environment.Experience the Future of Mobile Production"We aren't just making accessories; we are completing the puzzle for mobile creators," said Overseas Marketing Director at TELESIN. "NAB is the ultimate stage for imaging technology, and we are thrilled to show the world how our ecosystem unlocks the full potential of the Pocket 4."- Booth: C6746 (Central Hall)- Dates: April 19 – April 22, 2026- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

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