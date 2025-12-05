Fast-Track Your Savings: Sofema Online Removes “Partner Agreement” Requirement for the Prepay Bonus Plan

Sofema Online (SOL) has announced an adjustment to its Prepay Bonus Plan (PBP).

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced an adjustment to its Prepay Bonus Plan (PBP) designed to simplify access to training budget efficiencies for aviation organisations.Training managers often face delays when volume-based savings require a formally signed Privileged Training Partner (PTP) Agreement. Obtaining executive approval can extend the process, limiting the ability to make timely use of available budgets.SOL is addressing this challenge by removing the requirement to sign the PTP Agreement in order to participate in the Prepay Bonus Plan. Organisations can now proceed without senior-level signatures or legal approval while still receiving the full PBP benefits.The “No-Agreement” ApproachBy removing this administrative step, organisations can:Allocate the remaining budget immediately.Access bonus training credits of up to 25% based on their selected tier.Manage training allocations throughout 2026 without any long-term contractual commitment.Participation remains open to any registered company. Existing Privileged Training Partners of Sofema Aviation Services retain access to their additional PTP-related discounts.Prepay Bonus Plan TiersCredits are valid for 12 months and may be used for any of SOL’s 400+ courses, diplomas, or packages.Tier 1: Invest €2,000 — Receive €2,300 in training creditTier 2: Invest €3,000 — Receive €3,600 in training creditTier 3: Invest €4,000 — Receive €5,000 in training creditWhy This Option Is RelevantAdministrative Convenience: No requirement for circulating agreements for signature.Budget Utilisation: Immediate access to expanded purchasing power upon payment.Operational Flexibility: Credits can be applied to training needs at any point in 2026.How to ParticipateSelect the preferred investment tier (€2,000 / €3,000 / €4,000).Email team@sassofia.com with the subject line: “PBP – No Agreement Required”.SOL will issue an invoice, and credits will be applied following payment.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online provides EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational online training, supporting aviation organisations in maintaining regulatory competence and operational compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.