Updated Course: Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Available on Sofema

Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness - AS6285

Updated Course: Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Now Available on Sofema Online

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has released the updated training Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285, providing aviation professionals with a structured introduction to winter operations in line with EASA requirements.The course offers a regulatory and operational overview of de-icing and anti-icing activities, supporting personnel involved in planning, supervising, or performing these tasks. It addresses key responsibilities, procedural steps, holdover principles, safety measures, and communication practices necessary for effective and compliant operations during winter conditions.Training OverviewThe program introduces the regulatory framework that governs aircraft de-icing and anti-icing activities and outlines the duties assigned to operators under EASA. Participants will review icing conditions, contamination risks, inspection requirements, equipment use, and the application of holdover times. The course also examines past icing-related occurrences to highlight contributing factors and reinforce best practices.Topics Covered1. Abbreviations and Terms2. EASA Compliant Aircraft De-icing and Anti-icing General Introduction3. Operators' Responsibilities Related to De-icing & Anti-icing Obligations4. EASA Regulatory Drivers for De-icing - Anti-Icing Process Procedures & Training5. Icing Condition Considerations6. Aircraft Icing Accidents7. The Effects of Contaminations8. Icing Critical Structures9. Guidance for the Removal of Frost, Snow, Slush, or Ice from Aircraft Surfaces before Anti-Icing Operations10. Aircraft Inspection Requirements Following De-icing/Anti-icing11. Types of Fluids12. De-Icing/Anti-Icing Operations13. Holdover Time & Tables14. De-Icing/Anti-Icing Equipment15. Aircraft De-Icing & Anti-Icing Communications Considerations.Full content details are available on the course page.Learning Objectives- Understand the standards and practices as per EASA guidelines- Learn about the responsibilities of operators in de-icing and anti-icing operations- Understand the EASA regulatory framework driving these procedures- Recognise different icing conditions and their impact on aircraft- Study past icing accidents to learn prevention strategies- Understand how different types of contaminants affect aircraft performance- Identify aircraft structures most critical to icing and strategies to protect them- Master techniques for efficiently removing different types of contaminants- Learn inspection protocols following de-icing and anti-icing- Understand the different fluids used in de-icing and anti-icing and their properties- Gain practical knowledge of conducting these operations- Learn about holdover time and how to use holdover time tables effectively- Get acquainted with the various equipment used in these operations- Understand the communication protocols during de-icing and anti-icing operationsBecome familiar with the equipment commonly used in winter operations.Follow communication protocols during the process.RegistrationParticipants may register directly through the Sofema Online course page or contact team@sassofia.com for group enrollment options.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.