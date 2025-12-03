Sofema Online Introduces Bridging Modules to Support Dual EASA and GCAA Part 145 Training Requirements

A suite of six GCAA Bridging Modules designed to recognise existing EASA training while meeting all UAE GCAA requirements

Sofema Online Launches Targeted Bridging Strategy for Organisations Holding Both EASA and GCAA Part 145 Approvals

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organisations holding both EASA and UAE GCAA Part 145 approvals often face unnecessary training duplication, resulting in increased operational costs. Sofema Online (SOL) has introduced a dedicated solution for the UAE market: a suite of six GCAA Bridging Modules designed to recognise existing EASA training while meeting all UAE GCAA requirements.Targeted “Delta” ApproachInstead of repeating previously completed technical theory, the bridging modules concentrate on the UAE-specific elements, including environmental factors, ROSI reporting, and GCAA-issued AMCs.Key features include:>> Six focused bridging courses: Covering EWIS, FTS, and Human Factors & SMS (Initial and Recurrent).>> Regulatory alignment: Developed in accordance with UAE GCAA requirements.>> Certification: Participants receive an individual Certificate for every completed module.Using the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)The Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass enables organisations to reduce administrative workload and training expenses by avoiding per-course payment models. The CFP allows broad access to the bridging modules at significantly lower cost when compared with individual enrollment.Additional Benefit Through the PTP ProgramOrganisations joining the Privileged Training Partner (PTP) program receive one additional concurrent CFP slot at no extra cost, providing immediate expanded capacity to support operational needs and audit-driven training requirements.The six specialised bridging modules, now available on the Sofema Online platform, include:GCAA EWIS Recurrent Training Bridging ModuleGCAA FTS Recurrent Training Phase 2 Bridging ModuleGCAA CAR 145 Human Factors and SMS Recurrent Training Bridging ModuleAbout Sofema OnlineSofema Online, a division of Sofema Aviation Services, founded in 2008, provides a wide range of regulatory and vocational aviation training. The platform offers more than 400 courses and has issued over 185,000 certificates.Sofema Online is a suitable provider for GCAA-focused training due to its content developed by professionals with extensive experience in commercial aviation and regulatory compliance, including EASA. The organisation delivers specialised regulatory training through a flexible online platform that supports UAE repair stations in meeting official GCAA standards efficiently and at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.