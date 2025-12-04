Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1335
PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1335
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1104
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND FARRY,
DECEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for reporting by candidate and political committees
and other persons and for late filing fee and certificate of
filing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1626(d) and 1632(a) of the act of June
3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended to read:
Section 1626. Reporting by Candidate and Political
Committees and other Persons.--
* * *
(d) Pre-election reports by all candidates [for offices to
be voted for by the electors of the State at large] and all
