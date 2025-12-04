Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1335

PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1335

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1104

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND FARRY,

DECEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for reporting by candidate and political committees

and other persons and for late filing fee and certificate of

filing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1626(d) and 1632(a) of the act of June

3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

Section 1626. Reporting by Candidate and Political

Committees and other Persons.--

* * *

(d) Pre-election reports by all candidates [for offices to

be voted for by the electors of the State at large] and all

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24