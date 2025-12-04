Senate Resolution 202 Printer's Number 1337

PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project includes a

weeklong veterans parade, known as the "Escort to Arlington,"

between Maine and Virginia to spread a message about the

importance of remembering the fallen heroes of the United

States, honoring those who serve and reminding citizens of the

sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve

freedoms in the United States; and

WHEREAS, The tradition of escorting tractor trailers filled

with donated wreaths from Harrington, Maine, to Arlington

National Cemetery will be continued by the Patriot Guard Riders

and other patriotic escort units, including motorcycle units,

law enforcement units and first responder units; and

WHEREAS, The trucking industry in the United States continues

to support the Wreaths Across America project by providing

drivers, equipment and related services to assist in the

transportation of wreaths across the United States; and

WHEREAS, The 2025 Wreaths Across America theme is "Keep

Moving Forward," which was inspired by the last words of Captain

Joshua Byers, United States Army, killed in action in Fallujah,

Iraq, July 23, 2003; and

WHEREAS, Captain Byers was serving as the Company Commander

of Fox Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Armored Calvary Regiment, also

referred to as 2/3 ARC, in Iraq in 2003 when an IED struck his

Humvee; and

WHEREAS, As smoke filled the air, Captain Byers gave his

driver one final order, "Keep moving forward"; and

WHEREAS, Though Captain Byers did not make it home, those

words saved lives and went on to become a rallying cry for his

unit and his family; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize December 13, 2025, as

