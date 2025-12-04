Senate Resolution 202 Printer's Number 1337
PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project includes a
weeklong veterans parade, known as the "Escort to Arlington,"
between Maine and Virginia to spread a message about the
importance of remembering the fallen heroes of the United
States, honoring those who serve and reminding citizens of the
sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve
freedoms in the United States; and
WHEREAS, The tradition of escorting tractor trailers filled
with donated wreaths from Harrington, Maine, to Arlington
National Cemetery will be continued by the Patriot Guard Riders
and other patriotic escort units, including motorcycle units,
law enforcement units and first responder units; and
WHEREAS, The trucking industry in the United States continues
to support the Wreaths Across America project by providing
drivers, equipment and related services to assist in the
transportation of wreaths across the United States; and
WHEREAS, The 2025 Wreaths Across America theme is "Keep
Moving Forward," which was inspired by the last words of Captain
Joshua Byers, United States Army, killed in action in Fallujah,
Iraq, July 23, 2003; and
WHEREAS, Captain Byers was serving as the Company Commander
of Fox Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Armored Calvary Regiment, also
referred to as 2/3 ARC, in Iraq in 2003 when an IED struck his
Humvee; and
WHEREAS, As smoke filled the air, Captain Byers gave his
driver one final order, "Keep moving forward"; and
WHEREAS, Though Captain Byers did not make it home, those
words saved lives and went on to become a rallying cry for his
unit and his family; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize December 13, 2025, as
