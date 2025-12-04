Senate Bill 1098 Printer's Number 1340
PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - revocation of condemnation proceedings) or 709 (relating to
condemnee's costs where no declaration of taking filed),
shall be reimbursed in an amount not to exceed [$4,000]
$6,500 per property[, regardless of] and per right, title or
interest[,] as a payment toward reasonable expenses actually
incurred for appraisal, attorney and engineering fees, except
where the taking is for an easement related to underground
piping for water or sewer infrastructure, in which case the
reimbursement is limited to $1,000, regardless of right,
title or interest.
(2) Beginning January 1 next following the effective
date of this paragraph, and each January 1 thereafter, the
maximum reimbursement amounts under paragraph (1) shall be
increased by the percentage change in the Consumer Price
Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the Pennsylvania,
New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area for the most recent
12-month period for which figures have been officially
reported by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of
Labor Statistics, immediately prior to the date the
adjustment is due to take effect.
* * *
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the term "r eal
property" means e ach separately deeded parcel that comprises the
larger parcel as defined in section 705 (relating to contiguous
tracts and unity of use).
Section 5. Sections 713 and 902 of Title 26 are amended by
adding subsections to read:
§ 713. Delay compensation.
* * *
(d) Scope.--Compensation for delay shall be payable on all
20250SB1098PN1340 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.