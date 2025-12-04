Senate Bill 1098 Printer's Number 1340

PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - revocation of condemnation proceedings) or 709 (relating to

condemnee's costs where no declaration of taking filed),

shall be reimbursed in an amount not to exceed [$4,000]

$6,500 per property[, regardless of] and per right, title or

interest[,] as a payment toward reasonable expenses actually

incurred for appraisal, attorney and engineering fees, except

where the taking is for an easement related to underground

piping for water or sewer infrastructure, in which case the

reimbursement is limited to $1,000, regardless of right,

title or interest.

(2) Beginning January 1 next following the effective

date of this paragraph, and each January 1 thereafter, the

maximum reimbursement amounts under paragraph (1) shall be

increased by the percentage change in the Consumer Price

Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the Pennsylvania,

New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area for the most recent

12-month period for which figures have been officially

reported by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of

Labor Statistics, immediately prior to the date the

adjustment is due to take effect.

* * *

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the term "r eal

property" means e ach separately deeded parcel that comprises the

larger parcel as defined in section 705 (relating to contiguous

tracts and unity of use).

Section 5. Sections 713 and 902 of Title 26 are amended by

adding subsections to read:

§ 713. Delay compensation.

* * *

(d) Scope.--Compensation for delay shall be payable on all

20250SB1098PN1340 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30