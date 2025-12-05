MOL Group introduces eco-friendly Bag-in-Box packaging for lubricants

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOL Group’s lubricant subsidiary, MOL-LUB Ltd., has taken another major step forward in sustainability by introducing a new eco-friendly Bag-in-Box packaging solution for its range of lubricants and engine oil products. The innovation reduces plastic use by up to 80% compared to current 20-liter plastic containers, aligning with MOL Group’s SHAPE TOMORROW Strategy to advance circularity and reduce its environmental footprint.The new Bag-in-Box system consists of an inner plastic bag and an outer cardboard box, combining lightweight design with robustness and functionality. The cardboard box is fully recyclable, ensuring that the environmental impact is reduced across the entire product lifecycle - from production and logistics to end-of-life management. Compared to the previously used 20-liter canister, the new packaging requires 80% less plastic, while the waste volume is reduced twelvefold.“This new packaging solution demonstrates how MOL Group is integrating sustainability principles into every level of its operations,” said Szabolcs Kozma, Managing Director at MOL-LUB Ltd. “By significantly reducing plastic use and enabling easy recycling, we are offering our customers and end-users a sustainable solution while maintaining the same high product quality that MOL lubricants are known for.”The packaging, available in 5- and 20-liter variants, also offers operational and logistical benefits. The compact shape and stackable design of the Bag-in-Box reduce storage and transport volume, contributing to lower logistics emissions.In the case of the 20-liter format, up to 88% more units fit on a single pallet, leading to as much as 40% savings in transportation costs, depending on delivery conditions. The design ensures easier handling for customers in industrial, commercial, and service environments–thanks to its smart tap design, lubricants can be dispensed cleanly and accurately, without dripping or spillage.The introduction of the new packaging aligns with MOL Group’s wider innovation and sustainability efforts, aimed at decreasing environmental impact and promoting circular solutions. The company is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its product portfolio while helping its partners achieve their sustainability goals.For more information, visit: MOL Lubricants introduces new eco-friendly bag-in-box packagingEnds-About MOL GroupMOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South-Eastern Europe. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years’ experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 9 countries. MOL is committed to transform its traditional fossil-fuel-based operations into a low-carbon, sustainable business model and aspires to become net carbon neutral by 2050 while shaping the low-carbon circular economy in Central and Eastern Europe.Press contact:@: internationalpress@mol.hu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.