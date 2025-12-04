Royal Lankhorst Euronete Group (WireCo) announces José Luís Gramaxo retirement

José Luís Gramaxo

Long-serving President will transition duties throughout 2025, capping a 47-year career

SNEEK, NETHERLANDS, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WireCo, the world's leading manufacturer of mission-critical wire rope, synthetic rope and netting, and electromechanical cable, announced today that José Gramaxo , President of its Global Synthetics Division, will retire at the end of 2025, capping a remarkable career spent entirely in the roping world.“After 47 years, I felt the time was right to retire, although I’ll admit I’ve second-guessed the decision more than once,” said Gramaxo. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing personal interests, and taking a moment to reflect after dedicating much of my life to building a leading rope and netting business.”“It’s an emotional milestone, as I’ve had the privilege of working with exceptional colleagues, customers and partners throughout the years. Nonetheless, I’m confident this is the right moment for me to step back.”José will continue in his current role as President, Global Synthetics, until Dec. 31, ensuring there is little disruption to the business.“You simply don’t replace someone like José, a true icon in this industry,” said Keith White, CEO of WireCo. “He has spent his entire life in this business and his influence can be felt wherever ropes and netting are made, used, or discussed. It has been an honor for WireCo to have him as part of the team, and he will be greatly missed by employees, customers, partners, and industry colleagues alike.”“That said, we have been preparing for this transition over the past three years, and we’ve built a robust succession plan and organizational structure to ensure continuity and minimize any impact on day-to-day business operations.”José has served in many capacities throughout his career, but he will be remembered fondly for walking the factory floor whenever he could and greeting everyone by their first name, which engendered tremendous loyalty to the company.While José is retiring from day-to-day duties, he will remain with WireCo as an advisor to the CEO, ensuring he is never far from what he enjoys most – working with ropes and netting.“We are honored to have José continue on as an advisor; this will only enhance the continuity and structure we have put into place,” White said. “And it certainly helps to have a 47-year veteran dispensing advice.”For more information about WireCo and its product lines, visit wireco.com, or follow WireCo on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter About WireCoWireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.Media Contacts:Dan BurchVice President, Marketing & CommunicationsWireCo+1-816-270-4829danburch@wireco.com

