Ampacimon and DroneVolt Achieve Certification for 765kV Lines After Successful Drone-Installable DLR Live Line Test

LIèGE, BELGIUM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampacimon , a global leader in Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology, and DroneVolt, a leader in professional civilian drones, have achieved certification for 765kV transmission lines following a successful live line test using its innovative drone-installable DLR technology.During testing, voltages exceeded 815/820kV, and arcing was observed. The test represents a major milestone in transmission line monitoring and marks the first time a commercially deployed DLR system has operated at such an ultra-high-voltage level, making Ampacimon currently the only provider to demonstrate this capability.The collaboration between Ampacimon and DroneVolt focused on demonstrating that DLR sensors can be safely and accurately deployed by a drone on ultra-high-voltage (UHV) infrastructure. Successful completion of the test provides a technical proof-of-concept for utilities seeking to evaluate new methods of overhead line monitoring, maintenance and asset management.Technical Highlights of the TestThe project involved a series of controlled laboratory evaluations on a bundle of conductors and in-flight assessments designed to validate operational behaviour at high voltage levels:• Certification-level tests performed in-flight at 765kV phase-to-phase, validating operational safety and reliability under real-world conditions.• Functional tests up to 815/820kV phase-to-phase, including arc distances of 52 cm, where arcing was observed.• Extra stress tests with sustained arcing over 800 kV.• 2100 kV Lightning Test and 1550 kV Switching test according to the standard (corresponding to the 765 kV level).These tests were carried out to evaluate electrical performance, installation, safety and equipment resilience. The results will contribute to ongoing research and development aimed at improving monitoring capabilities on transmission networks operating at increasingly high voltage levels.“Again, Ampacimon shows its competence to move boundaries with its cutting-edge technology by setting new standards for Dynamic Line Rating. At Ampacimon, we care about safety and ensure our technology answers to the highest standards. The key strategic alliance with DroneVolt is the consequent continuation of an amazing journey toward grid modernisation. Together, we are setting new standards for innovation and reliability in the transmission industry.” - Stephan Heberer, CEO, AmpacimonThe successful 765kV installation also reflects Ampacimon’s ongoing work in advancing monitoring technologies for high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage networks. With few commercial DLR solutions demonstrated at this level, the test further strengthens Ampacimon’s position as the go-to partner for utilities seeking reliable, safe, and efficient high-voltage line monitoring solutions.For more information, please visit Ampacimon's website and DroneVolt's website.

